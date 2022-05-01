San Antonio Chick-fil-A locations offer new spicy sandwich for free in May

The spicy chicken biscuit returns to Chick-fil-A. (Kathryn McCrary)

This week, San Antonio Chick-fil-A restaurant s will be giving away free Spicy Chicken Biscuits . The new breakfast sandwich will be available to all guests from Monday, May 2 through Saturday, May 7.

“Chick-fil-A is excited to turn up the heat this spring and offer the San Antonio community a free Spicy Chicken Biscuit,” said Juan Garza, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Stone Oak, in a press statement. “We hope our guests stop by and enjoy the biscuit as a tasty way to kick off their morning.”

In order to secure the free sandwich, customers must first download the Chick-fil-A app. Those who already have the app downloaded will find the offer in their "rewards" tab. The offer is limited to one Spicy Chicken Biscuit per person while supplies last during the promotional window. The sandwich is available all day during restaurant hours at participating locations.

Find a store near you online .

This month, the chain eatery also introduced a new beverage to the menu. The Cloudberry Sunjoy concoction is a take on their Sunjoy beverage (a mix of their famous lemonade and sweetened iced tea.) The new concoction is infused with cloudberry and cherry blossom flavoring.

Read more from Camille:

- This is how San Antonio's now-extinct paper boys celebrated Christmas

- Revved up for more: What I learned from my first Monster Jam experience in San Antonio

- San Antonio ramen shop Kimura gets a second act at Five Points Local

Keep up with the latest and sign up for our MySA newsletters here .