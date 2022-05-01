ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

Selkirk woman allegedly pins pedestrian between cars

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40qYlY_0fPhC7Vk00

COEYMANS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – According to officials with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, a Gray GMC Envoy was backing out of a parking space Saturday afternoon when the driver pinned a pedestrian to a trailer on another car. The driver has since been identified as Bonita K. Zupan, 56, of Selkirk.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment sent to your inbox!

During an interview, Zupan allegedly showed several signs of intoxication and failed standardized sobriety testing. Zupan was arrested for driving while intoxicated and submitted to a chemical test that determined her blood alcohol content to be 0.10%.

The victim, a 69-year-old man out of New Jersey, was taken to Albany Medical Center with a leg injury. Ravena Rescue squad assisted him at the scene.

Dump truck takes out telephone pole in West Sand Lake

Zupan was charged with:

  • Driving while intoxicated per se .08% (Misdemeanor)
  • Common law driving while intoxicated (Misdemeanor)
  • Third-degree assault (Misdemeanor)
  • Second-degree reckless endangerment (Misdemeanor)
  • Unsafe backing (Traffic Violation)
UCSO: Drunk woman hits guard rails, blocks bridge

Zupan was released on an appearance ticket. She is set to appear in the Coeymans Town Court on Thursday, May 19, at 9:00 a.m. for arraignment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Selkirk#New Jersey#Reckless Driving#Accident#Coeymans#Albany Medical Center#Ravena Rescue
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
Daily Voice

Missing NY Girls Found In Poughkeepsie, Report Says

Two New York girls who were reported missing earlier this month have been found safe in the Hudson Valley, according to a new report from the Bronx Times. Scarlett Rivera, age 14, and 13-year-old Mariah Sanchez were reported missing after they were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, according to the New York City Police Department.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Woman fined $10 million on fentanyl, drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges Monday, April 11 in U.S. District Court. She landed herself a $10 million fine and a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of a life sentence. Antasia Babcock, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and conspiracy to possess […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy