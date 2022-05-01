Selkirk woman allegedly pins pedestrian between cars
COEYMANS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – According to officials with the Albany County Sheriff's Office, a Gray GMC Envoy was backing out of a parking space Saturday afternoon when the driver pinned a pedestrian to a trailer on another car. The driver has since been identified as Bonita K. Zupan, 56, of Selkirk.
During an interview, Zupan allegedly showed several signs of intoxication and failed standardized sobriety testing. Zupan was arrested for driving while intoxicated and submitted to a chemical test that determined her blood alcohol content to be 0.10%.
The victim, a 69-year-old man out of New Jersey, was taken to Albany Medical Center with a leg injury. Ravena Rescue squad assisted him at the scene.
Zupan was charged with:
- Driving while intoxicated per se .08% (Misdemeanor)
- Common law driving while intoxicated (Misdemeanor)
- Third-degree assault (Misdemeanor)
- Second-degree reckless endangerment (Misdemeanor)
- Unsafe backing (Traffic Violation)
Zupan was released on an appearance ticket. She is set to appear in the Coeymans Town Court on Thursday, May 19, at 9:00 a.m. for arraignment.
