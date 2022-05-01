ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Two women are suing Google over Fitbit burn injuries, arguing a previous recall should have included the firm's other smartwatch models

By Zahra Tayeb
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Jxiu_0fPhBv5G00

Fitbit's previous recall of its Ionic Smartwatch was not enough, according to the claimants.

fitbit

  • Google is being sued by two women over its Fitbit smartwatches, court filings show.
  • The fitness firm previously 1.7 million of its Ionic Smartwatch over safety concerns.
  • But the claimants argue other models of Fitbit smartwatches have caused burn injuries.

Two women are suing Google over its Fitbit smartwatches, claiming models that weren't included in a recent recall had caused burns.

The Google-owned fitness firm previously recalled its Ionic Smartwatch in March, after at least 115 burn injuries were reported by those wearing it. Fitbit called back around 1.7 million Ionic watches, warning that the lithium-ion battery in the device could overheat and cause burns.

In court filings seen by Insider, first reported by Bloomberg , Fitbit customers Jenny Houtchens and Samantha Ramirez claimed Google's past recall was insufficient because "the same defect exists throughout all" Fitbit smartwatches. The lawsuit was filed Friday in the US District Court of Northern California.

Houtchens claims the Versa Lite model she owned had burned her daughter's wrist, while Ramirez alleged the firm's Versa 2 smartwatch had scalded her wrist. The women's suit cited social media posts and photos of people who have claimed they were burned by wearing a Fitbit to prove their case.

"Reasonable consumers, like plaintiffs, purchase the products to burn calories – not their skin," lawyers acting on behalf of the women wrote. Both are seeking a refund of the price of their Fitbits and a reimbursal of their legal costs.

The Ionic wasn't the first Fitbit product scrutinized for causing injuries to consumers. In 2014, Fitbit halted sales and recalled a million of its Fitbit Force smartwatches over reports related to skin irritation.

Fitbit is not the only company to face claims over product hazardousness. Last year, Apple was hit with a class-action lawsuit where claimants argued that an Apple Watch defect caused owners' screens to crash and expose "razor-sharp edges."

Google did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartwatches#Plaintiffs#Bloomberg#Versa Lite#Versa 2 Smartwatch
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bloomberglaw.com

Amazon Sued by Prime Members Over Unwanted Audible Subscriptions

An Amazon Prime member who claims the online retail giant duped her into paying for unwanted Audible subscriptions filed a proposed class action in a federal court in New York. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, alleges that Amazon advertises...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
Daily Mail

Ending WFH is 'RACIST'! Apple staff tell CEO Tim Cook that forcing them back to the office will make tech firm 'younger, whiter and more male-dominated'

A group of Apple employees have accused the big-tech giant of racism over its push for corporate workers to return to the office, saying that the shift back to an in-person model will make the company 'younger, whiter, [and] more male-dominated.'. The employees, organized under the newly-formed group Apple Together,...
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Apple employees disgruntled over return to working in offices

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple employees are not happy with the iPhone maker's return-to-office policy, with a survey claiming half of workers are looking to leave the company over the issue.
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Grubhub Launches Corporate Card for Hybrid Workers

Grubhub is launching a corporate pay card to help drive orders to local eateries and boost order flexibility for people working in offices or at home, the delivery service said Tuesday (May 3). According to a news release, the Grubhub Pay Card, set to launch later this year, will let...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNBC

Airbnb beats estimates with 70% revenue growth as travel rebounds

Airbnb is expecting a strong summer as travel continues to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. The company beat Wall Street estimates and gave strong guidance for the second quarter. Airbnb reported 102.1 million nights and experiences booked in the first quarter, surpassing pre-pandemic levels and beating expectations. Airbnb reported better-than-expected...
MARKETS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Airbnb posts much smaller Q1 loss, revenue doubles from 2021

Airbnb sharply narrowed its first-quarter loss to $19 million, as the rebound in travel after two years of pandemic caused bookings to jump and revenue to rise 70% from a year ago. The short-stay home-rentals company predicted Tuesday that revenue in the second quarter will top Wall Street expectations. It...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Business Insider

481K+
Followers
30K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy