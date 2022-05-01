CREST POLICE REPORT PARKING RESTRICTION ON PORTON OF PACIFIC AVE.

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania State Police say a Lyft driver called police for help early Thursday morning after she felt unsafe with a passenger. According to police, the driver pulled into an East Pittsburgh Sunoco, got out of the car, left her keys inside and went to ask for help.
NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Two armed teenage boys were shot and killed after they attempted to rob a man in Norristown on Friday night, officials say. The incident occurred in an alley behind the 300 block of Warren Street around 8 p.m.
Officials say police responded to a report of two males deceased from gunshot wounds. Once they arrived, they also found the shooter.
The investigation revealed that the two 17-year-old boys attempted to rob the shooter. Officials say they pulled a gun on him as he was walking to his car from a nearby residence.
Officials say early indications revealed there was a...
LANGHORNE, PA — Pennsylvania State Police from the Trevose Barracks are investigating three separate transactions of counterfeit PA Skill machine vouchers at the Exxon gas station located on North Pine Street, Langhorne, Bucks County. Authorities state that on April 20, 2022, between 8:30 PM and 9:00 PM, the pictured...
A man accused of raping a victim Sunday, April 24 on SEPTA's Broad Steet Line in Philadelphia has been arrested, CBS3 reports. Quinetz Adams, 28, was also charged with indecent exposure in two other incidents, one of which happened at a city probation office, the outlet says. He was reportedly...
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — One person is dead following a rollover crash on I-95 North in Warwick on Saturday morning. The incident happened around 10 a.m. just north of the Route 4 onramp and brought traffic to a crawl on the highway. State Police Lt. Simon Liu told 12 News, the passenger of a pickup […]
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Coast Guard has suspended a search of the Delaware River between Pennsylvania and New Jersey for a crew member missing off a ship. Officials of the Coast Guard’s 5th District said the 590-foot Singapore-flagged bulk carrier Weco Josefine reported at about 7 a.m. Saturday that a crew member was no longer on the vessel.
Gillian's Wonderland Pier Ferris wheelGillian's Wonderland Pier. OSHA is investigating after a subcontractor died in a fall from an Ocean City Ferris wheel Monday morning. "We are saddened to report that an employee of a subcontractor working on a lift at Gillian's Wonderland Pier suffered a fatal injury," Jay Gillian wrote in a letter posted to the pier's Facebook page. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — The search is on for suspects in connection with a shootout near the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia location in Montgomery County. Police are asking for the public’s help.
Police believe at least two people were injured in a shooting that happened right next door to CHOP’s new King of Prussia hospital. They say one of the victims was a woman with a 3-year-old when it happened.
Upper Merion police say it all started when gunmen opened fire on the sixth floor of the Smith Valley Forge Apartment Complex. The incident unfolded just before 10 p.m.
Initial reports...
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday, April 29, 2022, at approximately 4:14 p.m., in the 2100 block of North Pine Street. Police located a 32-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains...
A 43-year-old man is the victim of the latest shooting in Wilmington. Officers found the man in the 1200 block of North Walnut Street around 5:35 Saturday afternoon, and he was in stable condition when he was taken to the hospital, city police said. No other information is available at...
A shooting occurred in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The shooting happened at about 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 at North 6th Street and East Vine Street in Millville, initial reports said. A medical helicopter was requested to airlift a female gunshot victim to an area...
Anne Arundel County Fire was on the scene of a small explosion from a shipping container that sparked a fire in Millersville, the department said on Twitter. The explosion was reported just after 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4, the department said. Hazmat crews were on the scene investigating as...
Calls for a motor vehicle accident on West 26th and Raspberry went out around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Reports from the scene indicate that this was a three car accident and almost a head on collision. All three vehicles reportedly received moderate to heavy damage. Only one person was taken to the hospital. Reports from […]
Human remains were found Saturday night in a retention pond at a property in Amity Township, police said Sunday morning. Investigators were called to the 200 block of Pine Lane after the remains were discovered, Amity Chief Jeffrey Smith said. The chief said Amity police, Berks County detectives and the...
