ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

WILDWOOD TO ADD $5 MILLION TO BOARDWALK REPAIRS

987thecoast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Wildwood will add another $5 million to its ambitious...

987thecoast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Travel Maven

10 of the Most Incredible Views in New Jersey

It comes without surprise that the state of New Jersey has a ton of beautiful views to behold. From the coastline in the east to the state parks and forests to the west. The Garden State is full of hidden gems.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wildwood, NJ
Government
City
Wildwood, NJ
94.5 PST

Philly’s Santucci’s Pizza Hopes to Compete in Wildwood NJ

Santucci's, home of the 'original square pizza', is taking its pie-making talents from Philadelphia to Wildwood. It's really quite fortuitous timing that I noticed Santucci's plans to open in Wildwood. I was just in Philly over Easter weekend. My brother lives about two blocks from the Santucci's off N. Broad Street, and I was telling my husband and mom how exceptional their pizza is.
WILDWOOD, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

‘Bearly’ to Be Believed: Another Bucks County Neighborhood Reports Ursine Visitor

A Doylestown homeowner’s Nest cam recently caught sight of a nocturnal visitor, a bear, in the driveway. Jillian Mele reported on the wild development for 6abc. The ursine visitor can be seen lumbering onto the property of Alberto Córdova, eyes shining eerily in the reflected glow of a porch light. He or she casually knocks over a nearby trash can, enjoys a small snack, and wanders off.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boardwalk#Memorial Day Weekend#Urban Construction
New Jersey 101.5

Have you heard of these tiny towns in NJ?

When you think of New Jersey, you think of people. Lots and lots of people. However, there are towns across the great Garden State that are shockingly small. What's so great about the "Great Garden State?" Where do I start?. Roadside farm stands, dynamite diners, the finest wineries and craft...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
thebossmagazine.com

Boraie Development’s Vision for Atlantic City

Real estate investing has always been risky business for people like you and me. But Wasseem Boraie of Boraie Development has real estate investing in his blood. His family’s development company – Boraie Development – began development of the Atlantic City area in 2018. Despite raised eyebrows, Boraie has deemed the company’s Atlantic City development project a success in many ways. As well as booming initial financial success, the firm also sees the development of a new, residentially-oriented Atlantic City as a plus for the city and its residents.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy