WILDWOOD TO ADD $5 MILLION TO BOARDWALK REPAIRS

Real estate investing has always been risky business for people like you and me. But Wasseem Boraie of Boraie Development has real estate investing in his blood. His family’s development company – Boraie Development – began development of the Atlantic City area in 2018. Despite raised eyebrows, Boraie has deemed the company’s Atlantic City development project a success in many ways. As well as booming initial financial success, the firm also sees the development of a new, residentially-oriented Atlantic City as a plus for the city and its residents.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO