SEVEN BUILDINGS DAMAGED IN WILDWOOD RESIDENTIAL FIRE

According to an Environmental Alert from the Brodhead Watershed Association, Tobyhanna Township will hold a public hearing on Monday, May 2, 2022. The main topic of discussion will be proposed commercial development in special protection conservation districts. Local ordinances currently allow one cottage per acre in these districts. A developer is looking to change these ordinances to build a new resort near the Tobyhanna Creek. The Alert asserts, "If approved, all open space/wetland conservation districts will be open to future commercial development." Township Supervisors are urging all interested parties to attend.

TOBYHANNA, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO