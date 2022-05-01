ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

SEVEN BUILDINGS DAMAGED IN WILDWOOD RESIDENTIAL FIRE

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven buildings were damaged during a multi dwelling fire in Wildwood Saturday afternoon. The...

NJ.com

Historic N.J. cemetery destroyed, with ‘headstones piled up’

A historic Quaker cemetery in Burlington County was destroyed earlier this month, and residents say no one is being held accountable. Victor Ramos said he was driving along Route 206 in Mansfield just before Easter when he saw construction equipment tearing through the Old Friends Cemetery, which dates back to pre-Revolutionary times. When he drove by later, the construction equipment was gone and the cemetery was ruined.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Officers Jump Into Delaware River To Rescue Driver From Flipped Car

A woman whose car plunged into the Delaware River and was subsequently rescued by a nearby boaters and police who jumped in the water remains critical, authorities said. Gloucester City Police Detective Sgt. Carlos Depoder, Officer Sean Garland and Officer John Bryszewski, Jr. dove into the river to help extricate the woman, whose car was upside down, around 1:10 p.m. Thursday, April 28, local police said.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
#Wildwood Fire Department
Pocono Update

Proposed Poconos Resort Looks To Develop 100 Acres In Conservation District

According to an Environmental Alert from the Brodhead Watershed Association, Tobyhanna Township will hold a public hearing on Monday, May 2, 2022. The main topic of discussion will be proposed commercial development in special protection conservation districts. Local ordinances currently allow one cottage per acre in these districts. A developer is looking to change these ordinances to build a new resort near the Tobyhanna Creek. The Alert asserts, "If approved, all open space/wetland conservation districts will be open to future commercial development." Township Supervisors are urging all interested parties to attend.
TOBYHANNA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Search for missing crew member in Delaware River suspended

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Coast Guard has suspended a search of the Delaware River between Pennsylvania and New Jersey for a crew member missing off a ship. Officials of the Coast Guard’s 5th District said the 590-foot Singapore-flagged bulk carrier Weco Josefine reported at about 7 a.m. Saturday that a crew member was no longer on the vessel.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Crashes On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

There was a serious motorcycle crash in Monmouth County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 10 a.m. on Friday, April 29 at Route 34 and Wyckoff Road in Wall Township, initial reports said. Route 34 northbound was closed at Belmar Boulevard during the investigation. No...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Cape Gazette

Tiny home owner pleads case to Sussex council

The owner of a tiny home near Milton pleaded her case to Sussex County Council during an April 26 public hearing. Ashley DiMichele’s testimony comes after the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission recommended denial of the conditional-use application she filed for a tourist home on a 2.8-acre lot she and her husband own at 26182 Cave Neck Road.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Daily Voice

Shooting Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A shooting occurred in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The shooting happened at about 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 at North 6th Street and East Vine Street in Millville, initial reports said. A medical helicopter was requested to airlift a female gunshot victim to an area...
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating North Pine Street Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday, April 29, 2022, at approximately 4:14 p.m., in the 2100 block of North Pine Street. Police located a 32-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains...
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Construction crash seriously injures truck driver

Delaware State Police are investigating a collision between construction vehicles on Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022, on Route 1 at the Biddles Corner toll plaza that seriously injured a truck driver. The wreck was reported around 4 a.m. in the EZ Pass lanes when one construction vehicle crashed into an...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Trentonian

One dead, two injured in Trenton shooting Sunday afternoon

TRENTON — One man is dead, two more are hospitalized after a shooting in the capital city Sunday afternoon. The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating the triple shooting that occurred on the 800 block of Beatty Street around 1:30 P.M. Sunday. Shot...
TRENTON, NJ
BreakingAC

Cape man found with gun on bus will stay jailed

A Middle Township man found with a gun cocked and loaded on bus in Wildwood will stay in jail. Devante Harris, 30, wouldn’t wake up and appeared under the influence of drugs when a bus driver called police to the New Jersey Transit Center on Monday. Police found him...
WILDWOOD, NJ

