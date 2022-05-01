ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Morning Briefing: Investigation into double-fatal shooting continues; Community park getting a facelift; Eagles draft is complicated to score

By Vince Carey
Mercury
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Morning. Here are some of the top stories from around the region. Enjoy the sun this morning, because the clouds will roll in later and bring a little rain. Expect the high to hit near 70 degrees after a cool start, so, you know, that’s nice. NEWS....

www.pottsmerc.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shoots, Kills 2 Teens Who Tried to Rob Him, Officials Say

A man shot and killed two armed teenagers who tried to rob him in Norristown, Pennsylvania, investigators said. The man was walking to his car shortly before 8 p.m. Friday along the 300 block of Warren Street when two 17-year-old boys approached him, according to police. The teens then tried to rob the man and pulled a gun on him leading to a struggle, investigators said.
NORRISTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Norristown, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pottstown, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
Norristown, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Scranton, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
CBS Philly

Police Make 2 Arrests After North Philadelphia Shooting Left 13-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police made two arrests Sunday in connection with a shooting that left a 13-year-old boy in critical condition in North Philadelphia. Elijah Simmons, 19, was charged with aggravated assault. Caresa McFarland, 32, was charged with reckless endangerment.  The boy was shot in the head on North Woodstock Street Saturday night. Police say the shooting was accidental. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Bouncer Wanted In Death Of Eric Pope After Deadly Punch Turns Himself In To Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Kenneth Frye, the bouncer wanted for murder following a deadly punch outside a Philly lounge and bar, has turned himself in, police say. A warrant for Frye’s arrest was issued Wednesday. Video obtained by CBS3 shows the moments before Frye punched Eric Pope in the head around 1 a.m. outside Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar on Saturday, April 16. Pope was living in Washington D.C. but visiting Philly that weekend. Sources close to the investigation say Pope was on 12th Street after being escorted out of the bar for being intoxicated around 1 a.m. At some point, Pope appears to approach the back of a white SUV. Immediately after, the bouncer walks up to Pope and punches him. Pope falls immediately, hitting his head on the pavement. He remained on the ground for nearly two minutes, until the bouncer and another person drag him to the sidewalk. Pope was eventually taken to the hospital and put on life support and later died from his injuries.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Naomi Judd
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Philly

27-Year-Old Man, 3-Month-Old Dog Shot In Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The latest victims of Philadelphia’s gun violence epidemic includes a 3-month-old puppy. Police say the dog and a 27-year-old man were both struck by stray gunfire Tuesday night in the 2600 block of North Warnock Street. Both the dog and the man are in stable condition, although the coast isn’t yet clear for the puppy named Ruby. “Just after 9 p.m., police were notified that a shooting victim showed up at Temple Hospital by a private auto,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. The adult male victim ran from the scene and flagged down a driver who took him...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Eagles#Nba Playoffs#Facelift#Miami Heat#Violent Crime#Da#Norristown Police#Montgomery County Court
CBS Philly

Antonio Burke Arrested In Dallas After Allegedly Killing Former Girlfriend At Burlington County Car Wash

PALMYRA, N.J. (CBS) — Police have made a cross-country arrest. Burlington County prosecutors have announced charges in the murder of a woman at a Palmyra car wash. They say Antonio Burke, of Palmyra, shot and killed his former girlfriend, Alicia Stilley, of Cinnaminson. The shooting happened on April 18. Police arrested Burke during a traffic stop in Dallas, Texas, Monday morning. Prosecutors continue to investigate the motive for the shooting.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Former Philadelphia Police Officer Edsaul Mendoza Charged With Murder In Connection To Fatal Shooting Of 12-Year-Old Thomas Siderio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced charges against a former Philadelphia police officer involved in the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Thomas “TJ” Siderio. Former officer Edsaul Mendoza was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and other charges in connection to the fatal shooting on March 1. The disturbing details, as District Attorney Larry Krasner called them at a news conference Monday morning, are contained in a lengthy grand jury presentment. It’s alleged Siderio was running from undercover officers at 18th and Barbara Streets in South Philadelphia. Mendoza is accused of chasing and shooting at the boy three times....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Woman, 25, Killed In Central PA Crash ID'd By Coroner

A 25-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash on Thursday, Apr. 28, according to the coroner’s office. The motorcyclist was traveling west on Trindle Road when a car traveling east on Trindle Road pulled out in front of her, attempting to make a left turn onto 39th Street, according to the Cumberland County coroner’s office.
CAMP HILL, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA Police Searching For Man Accused Of Firing Gun During Argument Outside Bus On Allegheny Avenue In North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly fired a gun outside of a bus at Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue early Saturday morning. The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. SEPTA says the man got in an argument with other passengers on a southbound Broad Street Line Night Owl Bus. The argument continued after he exited the bus at Allegheny Avenue. SEPTA says the suspect then pulled out a gun and fired a shot into the ground. Nobody was injured. Anyone with information is asked to call SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
CBS Philly

Police Searching For Suspects Wanted After Shooting In Apartment Complex Next Door To CHOP In King Of Prussia

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — The search is on for suspects in connection with a shootout near the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia location in Montgomery County. Police are asking for the public’s help. Police believe at least two people were injured in a shooting that happened right next door to CHOP’s new King of Prussia hospital. They say one of the victims was a woman with a 3-year-old when it happened. Upper Merion police say it all started when gunmen opened fire on the sixth floor of the Smith Valley Forge Apartment Complex. The incident unfolded just before 10 p.m. Initial reports...
NBC News

Warner Elementary School Principal Dr. Terrance Newton dies following motorcycle accident

NBC first interviewed Dr. Terrance Newton in January 2020. Dr. Newton was the principal of Warner Elementary School in Wilmington, Delaware, where he created an on-campus barbershop for his students. In the community where crime rates rose, he made a safe place for his students to build up their confidence and have a laugh. The community now mourns Dr. Newton’s death following a motorcycle crash this March. Governor John Carney recognized Dr. Newton’s outstanding dedication with the highest civilian award for service and the city just named a street after the beloved principal.May 1, 2022.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Man Czar McMichael Charged With Murder For Shooting, Killing Grandfather, Other Man In Logan: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed his grandfather and another man inside a home in the city’s Logan section, police say. Philadelphia police have charged Czar McMichael, 22, with murder and other related charges for the deaths of 45-year-old Anthony Ham and 67-year-old Benjamin E. McMichael on Sunday. On Saturday, police say they responded to reports of a “person with a gun” at the 4600 block of North Broad Street. Police found Ham and Benjamin E. McMichael deceased once they arrived at the home. Police say Ham was found on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating North Pine Street Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday, April 29, 2022, at approximately 4:14 p.m., in the 2100 block of North Pine Street. Police located a 32-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains...
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy