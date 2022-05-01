ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Morning Briefing: Investigation into double-fatal shooting continues; Community park getting a facelift; Eagles draft is complicated to score

By Vince Carey
Norristown Times Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Morning. Here are some of the top stories from around the region. Enjoy the sun this morning, because the clouds will roll in later and bring a little rain. Expect the high to hit near 70 degrees after a cool start, so, you know, that’s nice. NEWS....

www.timesherald.com

Comments / 0

CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shoots, Kills 2 Teens Who Tried to Rob Him, Officials Say

A man shot and killed two armed teenagers who tried to rob him in Norristown, Pennsylvania, investigators said. The man was walking to his car shortly before 8 p.m. Friday along the 300 block of Warren Street when two 17-year-old boys approached him, according to police. The teens then tried to rob the man and pulled a gun on him leading to a struggle, investigators said.
NORRISTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

‘We’re Preparing For The Worst’: Family Awaits Answers As Philadelphia Police Investigate Double Homicide In Logan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a double homicide in Philadelphia’s Logan section. Police say a man was carrying out a wellness check at a house when he was shot and killed. Then, police say they found a second body in that house. Police were able to take a 22-year-old suspect into custody about a block and a half away from the murder scene.   The man taken into custody is identified as the grandson of a missing grandfather who hasn’t been seen or heard from in four days.   Philadelphia police made a grim discovery after a family member called 911. The family member said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
CBS Philly

Police Make 2 Arrests After North Philadelphia Shooting Left 13-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police made two arrests Sunday in connection with a shooting that left a 13-year-old boy in critical condition in North Philadelphia. Elijah Simmons, 19, was charged with aggravated assault. Caresa McFarland, 32, was charged with reckless endangerment.  The boy was shot in the head on North Woodstock Street Saturday night. Police say the shooting was accidental. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Former Philadelphia Police Officer Edsaul Mendoza Charged With Murder In Connection To Fatal Shooting Of 12-Year-Old Thomas Siderio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced charges against a former Philadelphia police officer involved in the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Thomas “TJ” Siderio. Former officer Edsaul Mendoza was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and other charges in connection to the fatal shooting on March 1. The disturbing details, as District Attorney Larry Krasner called them at a news conference Monday morning, are contained in a lengthy grand jury presentment. It’s alleged Siderio was running from undercover officers at 18th and Barbara Streets in South Philadelphia. Mendoza is accused of chasing and shooting at the boy three times....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Surveillance Video Captures Alleged Gunman Running Away After Shooting Uber Driver In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Surveillance cameras captured an Uber driver chasing after his car in West Philadelphia after he was shot. Now, the search is on for the gunman. Police say they’re in the early stages of the investigation. But officers are also going through security video that captured the aftermath of the shooting.  Security video shows, who a neighbor says, is a gunman running away from the scene after shooting an Uber driver by Cobbs Creek Parkway and Delancey Street in West Philadelphia around 10 p.m. on Thursday. Another video shows who the neighbor says is the Uber driver limping across a street...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Searching For Suspects Wanted After Shooting In Apartment Complex Next Door To CHOP In King Of Prussia

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — The search is on for suspects in connection with a shootout near the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia location in Montgomery County. Police are asking for the public’s help. Police believe at least two people were injured in a shooting that happened right next door to CHOP’s new King of Prussia hospital. They say one of the victims was a woman with a 3-year-old when it happened. Upper Merion police say it all started when gunmen opened fire on the sixth floor of the Smith Valley Forge Apartment Complex. The incident unfolded just before 10 p.m. Initial reports...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating North Pine Street Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday, April 29, 2022, at approximately 4:14 p.m., in the 2100 block of North Pine Street. Police located a 32-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Man Czar McMichael Charged With Murder For Shooting, Killing Grandfather, Other Man In Logan: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed his grandfather and another man inside a home in the city’s Logan section, police say. Philadelphia police have charged Czar McMichael, 22, with murder and other related charges for the deaths of 45-year-old Anthony Ham and 67-year-old Benjamin E. McMichael on Sunday. On Saturday, police say they responded to reports of a “person with a gun” at the 4600 block of North Broad Street. Police found Ham and Benjamin E. McMichael deceased once they arrived at the home. Police say Ham was found on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Search for missing crew member in Delaware River suspended

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Coast Guard has suspended a search of the Delaware River between Pennsylvania and New Jersey for a crew member missing off a ship. Officials of the Coast Guard’s 5th District said the 590-foot Singapore-flagged bulk carrier Weco Josefine reported at about 7 a.m. Saturday that a crew member was no longer on the vessel.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

