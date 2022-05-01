Morning Briefing: Investigation into double-fatal shooting continues; Community park getting a facelift; Eagles draft is complicated to score

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — The search is on for suspects in connection with a shootout near the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia location in Montgomery County. Police are asking for the public’s help. Police believe at least two people were injured in a shooting that happened right next door to CHOP’s new King of Prussia hospital. They say one of the victims was a woman with a 3-year-old when it happened. Upper Merion police say it all started when gunmen opened fire on the sixth floor of the Smith Valley Forge Apartment Complex. The incident unfolded just before 10 p.m. Initial reports...

4 DAYS AGO