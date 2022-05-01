ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Morning Briefing: Investigation into double-fatal shooting continues; Community park getting a facelift; Eagles draft is complicated to score

By Vince Carey
Daily Local News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Morning. Here are some of the top stories from around the region. Enjoy the sun this morning, because the clouds will roll in later and bring a little rain. Expect the high to hit near 70 degrees after a cool start, so, you know, that’s nice. NEWS....

CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shoots, Kills 2 Teens Who Tried to Rob Him, Officials Say

A man shot and killed two armed teenagers who tried to rob him in Norristown, Pennsylvania, investigators said. The man was walking to his car shortly before 8 p.m. Friday along the 300 block of Warren Street when two 17-year-old boys approached him, according to police. The teens then tried to rob the man and pulled a gun on him leading to a struggle, investigators said.
NORRISTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Fire At 3 Men After Witnessing Fatal Drive-By Shooting In West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police say they fired at three men after witnessing a fatal drive-by shooting in the East Germantown on Sunday. The suspects were able to escape. Police say two plainclothes officers were investigating an unrelated homicide in the 14th District when they saw three men inside a late-model dark silver Nissan SUV shoot a 31-year-old man 15 times. The man was pronounced dead at 8:02 p.m. at a local hospital, according to police. A total of 27 shell casings were collected at the scene. Police say the officers discharged their weapons multiple times after the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. at Baynton and Pastorius Streets. The officers weren’t injured during the incident. “It appears that the vehicle that the shooters were in was struck by gunfire,” Inspector D F Pace said. “It’s unclear at this time, however, if anyone in that vehicle was struck by gunfire from discharging police officers.” No weapons were recovered, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
CBS Philly

Police Make 2 Arrests After North Philadelphia Shooting Left 13-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police made two arrests Sunday in connection with a shooting that left a 13-year-old boy in critical condition in North Philadelphia. Elijah Simmons, 19, was charged with aggravated assault. Caresa McFarland, 32, was charged with reckless endangerment.  The boy was shot in the head on North Woodstock Street Saturday night. Police say the shooting was accidental. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Bouncer Wanted In Death Of Eric Pope After Deadly Punch Turns Himself In To Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Kenneth Frye, the bouncer wanted for murder following a deadly punch outside a Philly lounge and bar, has turned himself in, police say. A warrant for Frye’s arrest was issued Wednesday. Video obtained by CBS3 shows the moments before Frye punched Eric Pope in the head around 1 a.m. outside Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar on Saturday, April 16. Pope was living in Washington D.C. but visiting Philly that weekend. Sources close to the investigation say Pope was on 12th Street after being escorted out of the bar for being intoxicated around 1 a.m. At some point, Pope appears to approach the back of a white SUV. Immediately after, the bouncer walks up to Pope and punches him. Pope falls immediately, hitting his head on the pavement. He remained on the ground for nearly two minutes, until the bouncer and another person drag him to the sidewalk. Pope was eventually taken to the hospital and put on life support and later died from his injuries.
CBS Philly

Former Pennsylvania AG Kathleen Kane In Custody At Montgomery County Prison After DUI Charge, Spokesperson Says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Former Attorney General Kathleen Kane is in custody Friday at Montgomery County prison after a recent DUI charge, which is in violation of her parole terms, a county spokesperson told Eyewitness News. Kane served as the Attorney General of Pennsylvania from 2013 until 2016. Kane resigned following her conviction for perjury, obstruction of justice, and other related charges. Kane was the first woman and first Democrat to be elected as Pennsylvania’s Attorney General.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot In Head, Killed in North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot in the left side of his head and killed in North Philadelphia on Thursday morning, police say. The shooting occurred on the 2500 block of North Colorado Street around 10:30 a.m. Police say the man was pronounced dead on the scene. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, according to police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Antonio Burke Arrested In Dallas After Allegedly Killing Former Girlfriend At Burlington County Car Wash

PALMYRA, N.J. (CBS) — Police have made a cross-country arrest. Burlington County prosecutors have announced charges in the murder of a woman at a Palmyra car wash. They say Antonio Burke, of Palmyra, shot and killed his former girlfriend, Alicia Stilley, of Cinnaminson. The shooting happened on April 18. Police arrested Burke during a traffic stop in Dallas, Texas, Monday morning. Prosecutors continue to investigate the motive for the shooting.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
MyChesCo

PA State Police Investigating Contractor Fraud in Chester County

DOWNINGTOWN, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from the Embreeville Station say they are investigating a Theft of Services case in West Bradford Township, Chester County. Authorities state that the victim, a 34-year-old male, reported that on February 22, 2022, a contractor took $2,000 without completing the work. This incident remains under investigation.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

SEPTA Train Rapist Arrested: Reports

A man accused of raping a victim Sunday, April 24 on SEPTA's Broad Steet Line in Philadelphia has been arrested, CBS3 reports. Quinetz Adams, 28, was also charged with indecent exposure in two other incidents, one of which happened at a city probation office, the outlet says. He was reportedly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Searching For Suspects Wanted After Shooting In Apartment Complex Next Door To CHOP In King Of Prussia

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — The search is on for suspects in connection with a shootout near the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia location in Montgomery County. Police are asking for the public’s help. Police believe at least two people were injured in a shooting that happened right next door to CHOP’s new King of Prussia hospital. They say one of the victims was a woman with a 3-year-old when it happened. Upper Merion police say it all started when gunmen opened fire on the sixth floor of the Smith Valley Forge Apartment Complex. The incident unfolded just before 10 p.m. Initial reports...
CBS Philly

Former Philadelphia Police Officer Edsaul Mendoza Charged With Murder In Connection To Fatal Shooting Of 12-Year-Old Thomas Siderio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced charges against a former Philadelphia police officer involved in the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Thomas “TJ” Siderio. Former officer Edsaul Mendoza was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and other charges in connection to the fatal shooting on March 1. The disturbing details, as District Attorney Larry Krasner called them at a news conference Monday morning, are contained in a lengthy grand jury presentment. It’s alleged Siderio was running from undercover officers at 18th and Barbara Streets in South Philadelphia. Mendoza is accused of chasing and shooting at the boy three times....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

State Police Investigating Theft in Honey Brook Township

HONEY BROOK TWP, PA — Pennsylvania State Police from the Embreeville Station say they are investigating an alleged theft. Authorities state that on April 24, 2022, Troopers received a report from the 19-year-old male victim that between 9:32 AM and 12:10 PM tools were stolen from his vehicle, which was parked on Mark Road in Honey Brook Township, Chester County. Items that were allegedly taken included a Porter Cable drill, a black and red Crafts screw gun, a black and red Husky toolbag, and a tool punch with various tools. The estimated value of the loss is $300.
HONEY BROOK, PA

