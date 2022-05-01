ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloved delivery driver fatally shot in Queens

By AJ Jondonero, Allison Kaden
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — A delivery driver died after he was shot in Queens Saturday night, police said.

Zhiwen Yan, 45, was driving by on his scooter in the vicinity of 108th Street and 67th Drive to deliver food when the suspect fired shots in the area, hitting the victim in the chest, according to authorities. The suspect fled the scene before the police arrived at around 9:30 p.m.

The victim, a Queens resident, was taken by EMS to a hospital. Officials pronounced him dead at the hospital.

Yan worked at Great Wall restaurant for years. His many customers visited on Sunday night. They left flowers and notes. The delivery worker was beloved in the neighborhood, customer Andreas Villa said. Yan called every customer “my friend.”

“He was one of the nicest, kindest people ever in the neighborhood,” Villa said. “He was like an icon for the neighborhood.”

Congresswoman Grace Meng, who represents the area, met with Yan’s family on Sunday, she tweeted. Yan leaves behind a widow and three children.

“This family’s road ahead will be long and they’re going to need our community’s support to help carry them through,” Meng tweeted.

An investigation by police is ongoing. There have been no arrests made in connection to the shooting. A GoFundMe was launched after Yan’s death.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

