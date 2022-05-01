North Shore brush fire has burned 15 acres and is 75% contained

UPDATE 4:55 p.m.: Cal Fire reported the brush fire in North Shore is 15 acres and 75% contained.

Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of the fire and are continuing to mop up hot spots and build containment line.

Cal Fire said it has a significant amount of fire apparatus and personnel working on the fire.

CHP has closed Highway 111 between Parkside Drive and Mecca Avenue. Updated road information can be found at cad.chp.ca.gov.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area if possible. No evacuations were ordered and no injuries were reported.

The blaze did destroy a small railroad bridge, officials said.

If you must be in the area, please drive carefully and give firefighters plenty of space.

Original story: Cal Fire Firefighters are battling a brush fire near the Salton Sea.

It was first reported after 8:30 p.m. Saturday near Highway 111 and Parkside Drive in North Shore.

Cal Fire said the fire is 25 acres 0% contained. It has destroyed a small railroad bridge. There are no injuries or evacuations.

If you're driving near the area, expect traffic delays.

