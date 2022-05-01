ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Ramon, CA

Organize Your Garage Using Consumer Reports’ Tips, and Your Car Might Finally Fit

By Desiree Homer
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here are some ideas from the Consumer Reports team, plus a few pointers of our own, to help you complete your garage spring...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
San Ramon, CA
Cars
City
San Ramon, CA
Local
California Cars
Travel + Leisure

This Often-overlooked Button in Your Car Can Make Your Ride More Comfortable — and Help You Save on Gas

Summer is just around the corner, which means scorching temperatures will soon be upon us. While that's a welcome fact for a day at the beach, it's not so fun when you have to get into a sweltering car for a long commute. There is, however, one thing that can help cool down that rather uncomfortable summer experience in a snap. And it all comes down to a single, often-overlooked button on your car's dashboard: the recirculation button.
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Reports#Sports Equipment#The Cars#Vehicles#Cr
The Kitchn

6 Things You Should Get Rid of Right Now (Because They’re Just Taking Up Space)

In the past year, I’ve re-evaluated my previous goals to get rid of as much as I possibly can any time I can. Specifically, I’ve decided that I will think long and hard before getting rid of baskets or other storage containers that can come in and out of rotation as my home life evolves. (Turns out I really needed some baskets when I was doubling my groceries to minimize early-pandemic trips to the store but couldn’t double the size of my pantry.)
HOME & GARDEN
The US Sun

How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car?

WITH soaring gas prices, some might wonder about the cost to charge electric cars. Charging an electric car does cost a lot less than filling up a tank with gas, but prices can quickly rise with fast charging public stations. Unlike gas, which uses the per-gallon method, EVs use per-kilowatt-hour...
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
moneytalksnews.com

15 Cars Selling for More Than Their Retail Value

Car shoppers have always loathed the prospect of dickering on price when going to the dealership. But at least in the past, you had hope of negotiating the cost lower. Today, you are much more likely to pay a higher cost than the manufacturer’s suggested retail price — as much as 26.7% more, for a new car, according to a new analysis by iSeeCars.
RETAIL
CNET

Yes, There's a Specific Temperature You Should Set Your Thermostat to This Summer

Last summer, several US states broke long-standing temperature records -- and this summer is likely to be just as hot. With rising temperatures, it can be hard to battle the heat, which often leaves our AC working overtime and our cooling bills staggeringly high. In fact, the US Energy Information Administration states that air conditioning accounts for 12 percent of all home energy costs -- or about $265 on average.
LIFESTYLE
makeuseof.com

How Long Does a Tesla Battery Last Before It Must Be Replaced?

Switching to an electric car is the best way to embrace a green and low-waste future. Since Tesla is one of the most known manufacturers of electric cars, it's normal to wonder how well they fare out. So, in terms of sustainability, how long does a Tesla battery last before...
CARS
Distractify

Why Do People Steal Catalytic Converters? Here's How to Prevent the Theft

Owning a car can be a freeing experience for so many people. Being able to go wherever you want basically whenever is what drives so many of us to get a license. Even though there are different maintenance costs and insurance payments that go along with it, unfortunately, there are more depressing downsides that owners have to look out for.
CARS
BobVila

How to Get Rid of Cockroaches in Kitchen Cabinets

Finding cockroaches in the kitchen can be a nightmare—especially when they’ve made it into your cabinets and pantry. Unfortunately, seeing just one or two roaches means that there are likely more nearby. It’s a problem that needs to be addressed quickly. Roaches are not only unsightly but can carry diseases and be a particular risk for pets in the home.
ANIMALS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

99K+
Followers
27K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy