Hospital wellness run set May 10

Mother arrested in child’s death – Sabrina Vielma, who brought her 4-year-old son’s lifeless body to Uvalde Memorial Hospital following his death on Dec. 11, 2011, has been arrested and charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony. Vielma, 29, was arrested in Austin and Uvalde Police Chief Robert Mac Donald said investigators traveled there yesterday to transport her to Uvalde for booking at Uvalde County Jail. Daniel Kindred, attorney for the 38th Judicial District, said the arrest warrant was issued Tuesday. He said once evidence from the scene is returned from the state lab charges may be upgraded to capital murder. The case has been under investigation by the Uvalde Police Department since the afternoon of Dec. 11, when Vielma carried Davaughn Rodriguez’s body into Uvalde Memorial Hospital, saying she found him on the floor of their home. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide by way of blunt force trauma.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO