Uvalde, TX

Hospital wellness run set May 10

By Viewpoint/Editorial
The Uvalde Leader-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUvalde Memorial Hospital is set to hold its 12th-annual Wellness Walk/Run event on May 10, and awards for top runners – as well as a children’s bicycle drawing – will highlight the event, which is scheduled...

www.uvaldeleadernews.com

