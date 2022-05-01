San Antonio Burrito Bites: A California classic at Los Balito's

San Antonio burrito bites (Sadie Layher/MySA)

San Antonio Burrito Bites, a weekly column, searching for and grubbing on the best burritos in San Antonio and the Hill Country.

As the Texas Hill Country reporter, I am all over the map, so finding quick stops to grab a bite to eat is key. And what better Texas food than burritos? This series will see me scouring Texas for burritos and trying some of the local favorite hotspots (with your help). My palate is a clean slate and ready to get to work for the good of the people.

Where to grub this week?

This week I asked a San Antonio Facebook foodie group about what places have great burritos. What I gathered up was something this Californian wasn't ready for, but makes too much sense to me now. San Antonio peeps love tacos — I do too — but there has to be some shops that serve two-handed wrapped greatness. The group pointed me to a place I have been to before, but to a burrito I hadn't tried.

What I look for in a burrito

Before I begin, here are a few ways I judge a burrito. Does it taste good? Is it worthy enough to go into my burrito rotation? Is it cooked? How does it stack up? How is the service? (I understand there is a staffing shortage, so I won't go too hard on this one for now). Is it worth the price of admission? How is the salsa for the burritos? Every question is crucial to providing my rankings.

The Los Balito's Taco Shop located at 6446 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78238. (Photo by Gabriel Romero)

Los Balitos Taco Shop

I had multiple people suggest Los Balito's Taco Shop (yes, I'm aware it is a taco shop). The great thing about this spot is I have been to it before, but I never got the burrito they advertise prominently on their marquee: the California Burrito. There are seven locations, six in the San Antonio-area and one in Katy. I went to the Ingram Road location at 6446 Northwest Loop 410.

Ever since I moved to Texas in 2016, I have heard family members talking about how much they love this place and how it reminds them of California. I always just created a breakfast burrito, rolled tacos, a quesadilla, or tacos.

Depending on what time you go during the week, you'll run into a large group of Holmes High School students. I went for dinner, so I didn't have to deal with any kiddos, but my own. Los Balitos has five spicy salsa options to choose from. This location is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. I've been through the drive-thru on late nights and honestly, they always find a way to mess up my order. No matter how many times I tried to give them a second chance, no dice. The day service is always on point at least.

The California burrito after the first bite. (Photo by Gabriel Romero)

Burrito No. 1: The California Burrito

This burrito got to our table and I was a little surprised that I hadn't tried this burrito before. For those that don't know what a California burrito is, it contains carne asada, spicy pico de gallo, shredded cheddar cheese, and crispy fries. If you get one with potatoes instead of fries, they are doing it wrong. Los Balitos is doing it right on the taste side of things for sure. The light hint of the pico didn't overpower the rest of the ingredients, the carne asada was finely diced, juicy, and well seasoned. The fries were pulled out of the fryer at just the right moment to give the burrito that unique crisp crunch. And you can't go wrong splashing green salsa on top. This burrito was great from beginning to final bite.

The California burrito. (Photo by Gabriel Romero)

Now, the California burrito was great, but it cost $10 and was a lot skinnier than a lot of other California burritos that I have eaten. I know how the breakfast burritos look and this one was definitely on the smaller side of those ones I usually get. If you're from California then this will definitely hit the spot, but also get ready to pay like you still live in California.

The Conga burrito. (Photo by Gabriel Romero)

Burrito No. 2: The Conga Burrito

My wife tagged along and wanted to try the Conga burrito. The burrito contained steak, beans, and rice. Nothing really inspiring here. The beans and rice were good, but for a burrito with only three ingredients I could barely tell there was meat inside. It was a basic burrito and it was skinny just like my California burrito without the great taste. I could tell my wife was disappointed, so when she asked me if I'd like another bite, I had to decline the invite. It's something that can be made at home and something we won't be ordering again. Oh yeah, it cost $10 too, so pass this one up.

Rating: 6 out of 10 chiles

If you feel like your favorite burrito place needs to be tasted by everyone, then hit me up and I will venture to wherever those burritos may take me. Email me at gabe.romero@mysa.com or on Twitter @romeroreports.

