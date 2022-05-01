ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle, TX

Austin-area based Smokey Mo's BBQ plans $650k spot in Kyle

By Gabriel Romero
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R5IAz_0fPh8Qz100
Smokey Mo's20210 Stone Oak Pkwy. Date: 04/04/2017 (Google Maps)

A family-owned Central Texas barbecue store is expanding its footprint in the Hill Country . With active locations in the Hill Country and San Antonio-area, Smokey Mo's BBQ will set up shop in Kyle at FM 1626, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR).

The 2,466-square-foot building is expected to begin construction on July 5 and is expected to be completed by October 5. The new $650,000 barbecue restaurant will have seating for up to 52 guests. There will also be a covered patio area outside that will provide an additional 46 seats, according to the TDLR filing.

There are three Smokey Mo's BBQ locations in the Hill Country with stores in Boerne, New Braunfels, and Spring Branch. There are 16 Smokey Mo's BBQ locations throughout Central Texas.

Founded in Cedar Park outside of Austin, Smokey Mo's BBQ is focusing expansion in Austin and San Antonio, followed by Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, and the Waco-Temple-Bryan area, according to a MySA report.

MySA reached out to Smokey Mo's BBQ for comment.

BOERNE, TX
