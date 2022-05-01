ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie Creek building out of service for school year

By Jack Anstine
 3 days ago
Andover Public Schools has announced that due to "significant" damage to the Prairie Creek Elementary building, after a tornado tore through the area Friday , school will not take place at the building for the remainder of the school year.

The district said that there will be no school for Prairie Creek students through Friday as leaders work to find alternate in-person locations to continue classes. School sessions are expected to resume May 9.

All other students in the district will resume May 3.

Photos of the damage dealt to the school was shared in a district Facebook post.

"Some rooms were untouched, while others were heavily damaged. Prairie Creek was the only school building that suffered damage," the post said.

Andover Public Schools said it is unaware of any injuries within the district due to the tornado.

"Our community has experienced a traumatic event, and it will take time for us to heal. We will get through this together," the post said.

There are no reported deaths in Andover associated with the disaster.

