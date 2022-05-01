ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

St Austell: Public asked to avoid area after three injured in collision

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe public has been asked to avoid an area in St Austell following a collision. Police confirmed three people are seriously injured after the one-vehicle crash on Bodmin Road, Ruddlemoor in...

www.bbc.com

BBC

'Miracle' teen recovering after Leek van crash

The family of a man who was believed to have suffered fatal injuries after being involved in a road traffic accident said it is a "miracle" he is alive. Lewis Roberts, 19, was struck by a van on Broad Street in Leek in March 2021. At one point the family...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Tributes paid to couple killed in A39 collision in Cornwall

Two people killed in a collision in Cornwall have been named by police. Paul Parker, 63, and Pamela Osborne, 69, both died at the scene of the crash in the Bude area on 18 April. The collision happened at about 11:00 BST on the A39 at Collamoor Head and involved...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Peak District climber injured after boulder 'thrown off' crag

A climber narrowly avoided serious injury when a boulder was thrown from the top of a crag in the Peak District. Edale Mountain Rescue Team was called to Bamford Edge, Derbyshire, to reports of a climber with a leg injury below Great Tor on Saturday at 14:15 BST. The team...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

M1 northbound at Luton reopens after multi-vehicle crash

The northbound carriageway of the M1 has reopened nearly 24 hours after a serious crash. The motorway between junctions 10 for Luton and 11 for Dunstable was shut in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Bedfordshire Police said it was called at about 03:00 BST to the two-vehicle crash. Four...
TRAFFIC
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dead patient lay in Grimsby hospital room for four days

An investigation has been launched after the body of a dead patient was left in a hospital viewing room for four days. The person, who died at Grimsby's Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital, was found in a room in the A&E department. Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLAG)...
HEALTH
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Plymouth mother sentenced for breaking son's arm with stick

A mother who broke her five-year-old son's arm with a stick has been given a suspended jail sentence. The 29-year-old Plymouth woman, who cannot be named, was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after a trial. Plymouth Crown Court heard the incident happened in January 2018. Suspending...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dutch boy, 4, takes mother's car for a joyride

A four-year-old boy could have a future in Formula One after taking his mum's car for a drive in the Netherlands. Police in the central city of Utrecht said the child crashed into two parked cars on Saturday, before leaving the scene in his pyjamas and bare feet. Concerned bystanders...
PUBLIC SAFETY

