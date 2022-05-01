ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Week ahead forecast: Plenty of rain on the way

By Alexis Walters
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND (WJW) — Skies dry but stay cloudy overnight after a good soaking for some and some thunderstorms. Highest rainfall totals were in Ashtabula County at 1.32 inches. Most people saw between...

fox8.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WFLA

Another rainy season like day for your Sunday

Scattered showers and storms will wind down before midnight giving way to a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to low 70s Sunday morning with afternoon highs rising into the upper 80s. Showers and storms will develop early to mid afternoon and will linger into the evening hours of your […]
FLORIDA STATE
KTTS

Storms In Forecast Starting Thursday

(KTTS News) — It’ll be nice and sunny today, followed by showers and storms starting tomorrow and lasting into the weekend. We could get up to a half an inch of rain Thursday. Strong to severe storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Hail, strong winds, flooding, and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
County
Ashtabula County, OH
Daily Voice

Arrival Of Unsettled Pattern Will Bring Rounds Of Wet Weather

A sunny, dry weekend will be followed by an unsettled stretch that will include separate rounds of wet weather."An active weather pattern and lot of fluctuation in the position of the jet stream is expected across the East in the coming week, allowing for a new storm to push through every few days,…
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Is 'Tornado Alley' shifting east?

Where is 'tornado alley?' It may be time to update the original definition of the area that gets frequent tornadoes, which was created before the turn of the century. On average, 1,200 tornadoes hit the United States each year, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and while twisters can happen at any time and in any state, the prevailing wisdom has held that most of the large twisters occur in Tornado Alley, an expansive area within the central U.S. designated by meteorologists in the mid-20th century. That definition may be changing.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wjw#Fox 8 Day
AccuWeather

What day is the peak of tornado season?

You've probably heard that September 10 is the peak of Atlantic hurricane season. But tornado season also has a peak, according to a new analysis by AccuWeather. You have probably heard that Sept. 10 is the peak of Atlantic hurricane season. But what about tornado season in the United States? Analysis by AccuWeather’s data science team shows a particular day but also additional seasonal peaks.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KSLA

Off and on showers and storms continue this week

(KSLA) - Showers and storms will be likely for a couple days this week with a few break in between. So it will not rain everywhere each day. You’ll still want the umbrella handy as you head out the door. Severe weather is also possible, especially later in the week.
ENVIRONMENT
Salina Post

NWS: Rain likely later Sunday night

Widespread drizzle along with numerous showers and thunderstorms will spread northeast across the region later tonight through midday Monday. While widespread severe weather is not expected, the strongest activity will be capable of dime size hail and pockets of heavy rain.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Soggy spring: Wet weather to return in the East

After what many in the East would consider a picture-perfect weekend with sunshine and warming conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the pattern is going to bring a smorgasbord of weather conditions for the first week of May. The second half of April turned out to be chilly for...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Deja vu? Blizzard conditions, severe weather in the forecast for central US

A large multifaceted storm is brewing for the nation's midsection once again, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The latest projections from the company's team of forecasters indicate another round of severe weather is likely for parts of the Plains and Midwest, while the colder side of the storm could generate the third snowstorm in 10 days for parts of Montana and the Dakotas.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy