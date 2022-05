The always accurate and never premature NFL Draft grades for the class of 2022 are out around the internet, and the Cincinnati Bengals appear to be hanging onto a 3.0 GPA. It was a much different Draft compared to the last two years when Cincinnati was picking at the top of the order. With just six picks, Duke Tobin and Co. sought to improve the depth of the secondary while also getting younger in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO