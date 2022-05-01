Guess the rent of this stunning, upgraded four-bedroom home near Southtown

Today we head to a four-bedroom home in the Lavaca Neighborhood. (Craigslist)

More people have been looking to move to San Antonio in 2022 .(Especially from Austin!) And San Antonio rents aren't dropping. From finding your perfect new home to negotiating rent prices, searching for an apartment in San Antonio can be quite the experience. Taking inspiration from our sister publication SFGate in San Francisco, MySA is looking at local properties showcasing the best, worst, and everything in between here in the Alamo City. Let's guess the rent.

Last week we looked at an updated home built in the 1970s in Schertz. This week we travel to the Lavaca Neighborhood, right near Southtown.

The listing says this 1,795-square-foot, four-bedroom home is updated. That's an understatement. The home looks almost new, combining elements of old and new to give us this modern home with upgraded fixtures.

When you get a look inside you just might be sold on the rental, but can you afford the monthly price tag? Let's jump in.

We start off in this living room with near perfect color coordinated furniture. (Craigslist)

The home's more common areas are all in one open space concept. This near perfectly modern living design makes the home look refreshed.

But there's something odd about some of the photos. It's almost as if the furniture and shadows are bordering the uncanny valley.

The open floor concept puts the dining area between the kitchen and living room. (Craigslist)

That strange look is even more apparent in this photo of the dining area that sits between the kitchen and living room. The perspective and shadows of the table look like the furniture was photoshopped into the picture.

I get it. Not all these homes, especially recently upgraded homes are fully furnished. Doctored images are just part of the sell as long as they're not altering any blemishes out.

New stainless appliances come with this kitchen. (Craigslist)

New stainless steel appliances cap off this kitchen upgraded with subway tile back splash and butcher block countertops.

This updated bathroom and walk-in shower use black steel fixtures. (Craigslist)

This walk-in shower is attractive with more subway tile and is a welcomed addition to the brushed steel faucets.

So many windows in one bedroom seems almost too good to be true. (Craigslist)

OK. The fan could have at least been placed over the bed or more towards the center of the room. But hey, we have a lot of natural light coming in.

A small gazebo in the back makes this backyard nearly perfect. (Craigslist)

We have a backyard with this week's listing that also comes with its own gazebo. Comfy.

So how much will you pay for this four-bedroom home? The Craigslist post , listed by agent Sam Evans with Bungalow, says you will pay $3,000 a month for this rental.

Zumper does not have an average price for a four-bedroom home in the area, but the average rent for a three-bedroom is $1,845.

