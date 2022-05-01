ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee shooting: Woman injured near Vel R. Phillips and North

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Vel R. Phillips and North around 12:30...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 11

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman beaten, shot near 14th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 14th and Atkinson around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, April 30. A 21-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained serious injuries after being battered and then shot by a person known to her. She was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.
MILWAUKEE, WI
UPMATTERS

Police: Wisconsin man shoots, kills co-worker after 7 days at job

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – An employee who only had worked seven days at a Wisconsin business was arrested for shooting and killing his co-worker. According to the Janesville Police Department, on April 26 around 4:30 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came in saying an employee at Precision Drawn Metals was shot in the back. When officers arrived, multiple people were seen leaving the building.
JANESVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis pursuit; Milwaukee man accused of fleeing, dealing drugs

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of dealing drugs and fleeing police during a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. The accused is Xymarus Grant – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Possession with intent to deliver controlled substance...
WEST ALLIS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Old Milwaukee#Violent Crime
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls neighbors react to suspect in custody

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The death of 10-year-old Lily Peters has shaken the Chippewa Falls community. Even with the arrest and Wednesday’s charges, many people continue to search for answers. The 400th block of North Grove St. in Chippewa Falls has been filled with activity this week. Lily’s...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WGN News

3 family members found shot to death inside Morgan Park home

CHICAGO — Three family members were found dead Tuesday from gunshot wounds inside a Morgan Park home. At around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 11300 block of South Green Street. When authorities entered the residence, two women and a man were found dead. Police said an 81-year-old woman, later determined to be Arteria Riley, […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘I don’t really care’: Janesville shooting suspect confessed to police, complaint alleges

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The man accused of shooting and killing his coworker at a Janesville business confessed to the crime, a criminal complaint alleges. Kevin Todd, 23, of Evansville, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Police say Todd shot and killed Devon J. Hills, 30, of Janesville, at Precision...
JANESVILLE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot while driving, crashes near 68th and Lisbon

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 68th and Lisbon around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, April 30. Police say a 37-year-old Milwaukee man sustained serious injuries from a gunshot wound sustained while driving a vehicle and then crashed. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. The investigation...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigating overnight homicide, one dead

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened at 3:50 a.m. and left one dead. According to police, the victim was an 18-year-old man from West Allis. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. Police say the location of...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy