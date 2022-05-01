ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

345 Baldwin Avenue Tops Out in Jersey City, New Jersey

New York YIMBY |
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction has topped out on 345 Baldwin Avenue, a 13-story residential building in the Journal Square neighborhood of Jersey City. Designed by Frank J Quatela Architects and developed by Titanium Realty Group, the structure will yield 116 units as well as ground-floor retail space and a parking garage. KBE-NY is the...

newyorkyimby.com

New York YIMBY |

Frank J. Guarini Justice Complex Rises at 595 Newark Avenue in Jersey City

Construction is rising on the Frank J. Guarini Justice Complex, a massive new government building at 595 Newark Avenue in the Journal Square neighborhood of Jersey City, New Jersey. Designed by bridging architect Rafael Vinoly and design-builder Terminal Construction Corporation, the five-story structure will yield 24 courtrooms, jury assembly spaces, and new offices for the Hudson County prosecutor, the surrogate, and the sheriff, among others. The $345 million development will also house a 75-seat public food court, a self-help law library, a children’s play area, training spaces, and a 459-space parking garage. MAST Construction Services Inc. is the general contractor for the facility, which is rising from an extensive plot bound by Central Avenue to the west, Route 139 to the north, Oakland Avenue to the east, and Newark Avenue to the south. The developers are aiming for LEED Silver certification.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New York YIMBY |

413 Summit Avenue Climbs Beyond Halfway Mark in Jersey City, New Jersey

Construction has passed the halfway mark on 413 Summit Avenue, a 19-story residential tower in the Journal Square section of Jersey City. Designed by Uforma and developed by Titanium Realty Group, the 125,000-square-foot structure will yield 148 units in studio to two-bedroom layouts, as well as 4,900 square feet of ground-floor retail space and on-site parking for 16 vehicles. The project is located on a plot between Sip Avenue to the north and Newkirk Street to the south, a short walk from the Journal Square PATH station with access to downtown Jersey City, the World Trade Center, Newport, Hoboken, Midtown, and Newark Penn Station.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New York YIMBY |

JPMorgan Chase Supertall Continues Ascent at 270 Park Avenue in Midtown East, Manhattan

Construction is continuing to ascend on 270 Park Avenue, JPMorgan Chase‘s new 60-story supertall headquarters in Midtown East. Designed by Norman Foster of Foster + Partners and developed by Tishman Speyer, the 1,388-foot-tall skyscraper will yield 2.5 million square feet of office space and will set the record for the tallest New York City building to be fully powered by a hydroelectric power plant. 270 Park Avenue is rising on a full-block parcel bound by Park Avenue to the east, Madison Avenue to the west, East 47th Street to the south, and East 48th Street to the north.
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Voice

Missing NY Girls Found In Poughkeepsie, Report Says

Two New York girls who were reported missing earlier this month have been found safe in the Hudson Valley, according to a new report from the Bronx Times. Scarlett Rivera, age 14, and 13-year-old Mariah Sanchez were reported missing after they were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, according to the New York City Police Department.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
FOXBusiness

NYC grocery chain CEO 'mad as hell' as crime plagues Big Apple

Billionaire supermarket owner John Catsimatidis is "mad as hell" after New York City’s surging violent crime hit home this week. The CEO of Gristedes Foods and Red Apple Group joined "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday to discuss his $10,000 reward offer for information relating to an armed robbery at a Gristedes store on the Upper East Side. According to police, two thieves got away with more than $3,000 after tying up two workers and reportedly holding one at gunpoint.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Crashes On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

There was a serious motorcycle crash in Monmouth County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 10 a.m. on Friday, April 29 at Route 34 and Wyckoff Road in Wall Township, initial reports said. Route 34 northbound was closed at Belmar Boulevard during the investigation. No...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in Manhattan, Yonkers

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Cha-ching! New York has two more third-prize Powerball winners. Tickets worth $50,000 for the Saturday drawing were purchased in Manhattan and in Yonkers, according to the New York Lottery. The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball.   The prize-winning tickets were purchased at Kisk Newsstand on West 34th Street […]
YONKERS, NY
New Jersey 101.5

NJ mall evacuates after fight but no shots fired, police say

PARAMUS - Shoppers at the Garden State Plaza hurriedly evacuated Saturday after the sounds of a bottle breaking during a fight were mistaken for gunfire. The "physical altercation" broke out shortly after 4 p.m. and customers at the mall chose to get out. A bottle likely broke during the fight and someone thought it was a shooting, Police Chief Ken Ehrenberg told the Daily Voice.
PARAMUS, NJ
New York YIMBY |

555 Greenwich Tops Out in Hudson Square, Manhattan

Construction has topped out on 555 Greenwich, a 16-story commercial building in Hudson Square, Manhattan. Designed by COOKFOX Architects and developed by the joint venture Hudson Square Properties, which includes Trinity Church Wall Street, Hines, and Norges Bank Investment Management, the 270,000-square-foot structure connects on nearly every floor to the adjacent 345 Hudson Street via a horizontal overbuild for a total of 715,000 square feet of leasable office space, with floor plates up to 87,000 square feet each. Tishman Construction is the contractor for the property, which is located on a rectangular plot of land bound by Greenwich Street to the west, Charlton Street to the south, and King Street to the north.
MANHATTAN, NY

