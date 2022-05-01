ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man steals car with child inside from Charleston gas station

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0plabA_0fPh3G5600

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man allegedly stole a vehicle with a child inside from the gas station at Piggly Wiggly on Spring Street in Charleston. The child was unharmed and was let out about a block away near Giovanni’s Pizza.

Charleston PD’s Criminal Investigation Division says the happened around 3 p.m. on April 30.

They say the vehicle stolen is a 2014 Kia Optima.

The victim left the car running and went into the gas station, then the clerk told them their car was being stolen, according to police.

The suspect is being described as a male wearing a black hoodie, black and gray flannel pants and black and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Charleston PD’s Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

