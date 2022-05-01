NY WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Forecast: Showers linger into midday with just some iso'd showers this afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s again. We'll see a leftover shower this evening followed by some clearing the remainder of the night. As for tomorrow, it's the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs around 70.Looking Ahead: Clouds make a comeback on Friday with showers likely developing the second half of the day. It won't be quite as warm with highs in the 60s. Rain will continue to push through the area Friday night through Saturday night, though the models aren't exactly in agreement with the rain's northward extent. The Euro seems to think the whole area sees rounds of rain during this period, whereas the GFS keeps the bulk of the rain south of the city. For now, we'll go with "rain likely" for the first half of the weekend with clearing, breezy conditions in store for Mother's Day.

