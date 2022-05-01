ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

NY WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SFGate
 3 days ago

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FROST ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Temperatures...

www.sfgate.com

News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
City
Buffalo, NY
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
AccuWeather

20-foot snowdrifts possible as blizzard bears down on northern US

Winter ended weeks ago, but blizzard warnings were in effect early this week for parts of three states across the northern Plains as AccuWeather forecasters warned that a "storm of the century" could unfold across the region. Elsewhere, winter storm warnings and watches dotted the weather map across the northern tier of the United States as a storm system, which came ashore in the Pacific Northwest, was tracking eastward.
natureworldnews.com

Weather Warning for Severe Thunderstorms Issued for Kansas and Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
The Weather Channel

The Weather Channel's 40 Years, by the Numbers

The Weather Channel debuted on May 2, 1982. Coverage has included record hurricanes, winter storms and billion-dollar disasters. Forty years. That's a lot of tornadoes, hurricanes, raindrops and hailstones. Here's a look at some of the most interesting and important weather statistics since The Weather Channel debuted on May 2,...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/4 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Showers linger into midday with just some iso'd showers this afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s again. We'll see a leftover shower this evening followed by some clearing the remainder of the night. As for tomorrow, it's the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs around 70.Looking Ahead: Clouds make a comeback on Friday with showers likely developing the second half of the day. It won't be quite as warm with highs in the 60s. Rain will continue to push through the area Friday night through Saturday night, though the models aren't exactly in agreement with the rain's northward extent. The Euro seems to think the whole area sees rounds of rain during this period, whereas the GFS keeps the bulk of the rain south of the city. For now, we'll go with "rain likely" for the first half of the weekend with clearing, breezy conditions in store for Mother's Day.  
