The recent uptick in Covid-19 cases across New York City has prompted increased caution from the city. The city has moved to a "medium" alert level from "low" as new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days has surpassed 200. The latest figure of 209.02 cases per 100,000 is the highest since early February.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO