NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in the street early Monday morning on West End Avenue. According to police, a couple was on their way home on West End near 31st Avenue South when they discovered a vehicle in the road around 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police said the couple found a man who had been shot once in the chest on the ground next to the car.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO