ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

A Russian 'troll factory' with links to a pro-Trump oligarch is spreading misinformation on TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook, UK government says

By Ryan Hogg
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NigNE_0fPh1Zg500
Yevgeniy Prigozhin (left), who founded the pro-Trump Internet Research Agency, is alleged to be linked to a Russian disinformation campaign.

AP

  • Russians are spreading disinformation through a 'troll factory' in St. Petersburg, a UK report says.
  • Russians are recruited through Telegram to spread Pro-Putin, pro-war content, per the report.
  • The operation has links to an oligarch behind a site that pushed for Trump's election, it alleged.

Russians are increasingly using TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and other platforms to spread disinformation from a "troll factory," according to a report published on Sunday by the UK government .

Officials alleged that the operation had links to sanctioned Russian oligarch Yevgeniy Prigozhin, founder of the Internet Research Agency (IRA). US intelligence officials determined that the IRA made a concerted effort to put Trump into the White House in the 2016 presidential elections.

The report commissioned by the UK's Foreign Office said Russia was engaged in a large-scale disinformation campaign "designed to manipulate international public opinion of Russia's illegitimate war in Ukraine."

The Foreign Office declined to offer further comment to Insider.

It said the group of "cyber soldiers" was operating from an old factory in St. Petersburg, Russia, where they were using the Telegram social-media platform to actively recruit and coordinate new supporters to spam platforms with pro-Putin and pro-invasion comments and content.

According to the UK government, the groups operated by turning on VPNs and spamming the comment sections of several platforms including YouTube and Instagram. This made it harder to be detected than if they were posting original content, the report said.

Targets reportedly included high-profile Kremlin critics, UK government officials, and other world leaders.

TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, and Telegram did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment made outside of normal working hours.

A spokesperson for Twitter told Insider it had removed 100,000 accounts from the platform since the war in Ukraine began for violations of its manipulation and spam policy , as well as 50,000 pieces of content.

"We cannot allow the Kremlin and its shady troll farms to invade our online spaces with their lies about Putin's illegal war," the UK's foreign secretary Liz Truss said in a statement included with the report.

She added: "The UK government has alerted international partners and will continue to work closely with allies and media platforms to undermine Russian information operations."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 21

JDeeRat
2d ago

cyber soldiers should be sent to the front line, see how they do with that.

Reply
9
Related
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ap#Russians#The White House#The Foreign Office
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Russia
Business Insider

Business Insider

481K+
Followers
30K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy