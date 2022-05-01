Thayer Munford drafted in 7th round by Las Vegas Raiders

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WCMH) — The sixth and final Buckeye picked in the 2022 NFL Draft was offensive lineman Thayer Munford who was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 238th overall pick.

Munford became the first person in his family to graduate college, which was one of the reasons why the Cincinnati native and Massillon Washington graduate decided to come back to OSU instead of leaving for the NFL after his third year.

He started from 2018 to 2020 at Ohio State as a tackle and moved to left guard where he started the entire season.

2022 BUCKEYES DRAFT PICKS AND SIGNINGS

Round 1 – Pick 10: WR Garrett Wilson (New York Jets)

Round 1 – Pick 11: WR Chris Olave (New Orleans Saints)

Round 3 – Pick 69: OL Nicholas Petit-Frere (Tennessee Titans)

Round 3 – Pick 101: TE Jeremy Ruckert (New York Jets)

Round 5 – Pick 158: DE Tyreke Smith (Seattle Seahawks)

Round 7 – Pick 238: OL Thayer Munford (Las Vegas Raiders)

Undrafted Signing: Haskell Garrett (Tennessee Titans)

Undrafted Signing: RB Master Teague III (Chicago Bears)

