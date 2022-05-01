ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keota, IA

Keota Council Discusses Pool Management

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next step in the pool project is among new business items listed on...

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Senate approves SNAP benefits to be used at restaurants

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) After an emotional back and forth that took place on the Senate floor, the Senate passed the bill that will allow SNAP to be used at restaurants on Thursday. The bill proposed by Senator Angela Mosley (D - St. Louis) passed the Senate with an 18-15 vote. SNAP, the Supplement Nutrition The post Senate approves SNAP benefits to be used at restaurants appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
WHO 13

Sink hole opens at Des Moines shopping center

DES MOINES, Iowa- A sinkhole was discovered behind Hy-Vee at the Uptown Shopping Center at 42nd Street and University in Des Moines on Wednesday. The owner of the building was resurfacing the pavement when a machine fell through the concrete, which resulted in a 10 foot deep sinkhole, exposing the foundation of the building and […]
DES MOINES, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Northeast Iowa Feedlot Faces New Controversy

The neighbors of a controversial feedlot in Northeast Iowa are speaking up as the feedlot seeks a permit renewal. Supreme Beef LLC in Monona is looking to renew its water permit that allows the facility to use 21.9 million of water a year from the Jordan aquifer in Clayton County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources held a meeting Monday where, according to Iowa Public Radio, residents urged the Department to not grant approval.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, IA
City
Keota, IA
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
State
Washington State
Washington County, IA
Government
KCCI.com

Popular Des Moines bike trail to close until fall

DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular Des Moines bike trail near the downtown Gray's Lake area is expected to close this week. Des Moines Parks and Recreation said on Wednesday the Meredith Trail will be closed from MacRae Park to the Southwest First Street Bridge. The closure is due...
DES MOINES, IA
Sioux City Journal

Spring planting getting underway in Northwest Iowa

LE MARS, Iowa -- Lingering cool soil temperatures and dry conditions in Siouxland kept many farmers out of the field for much of April. A gradual warming this week was expected to encourage more producers to put corn in the ground, though rain in the forecast for this weekend threatened field work in parts of the tri-state region.
LE MARS, IA
We Are Iowa

Iowa DNR to release 145 million walleyes into waterways and lakes

IOWA, USA — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will soon release 100 million walleyes into Iowa's lakes and rivers, and it's all for sport. Walleyes are one of the most popular gamefish, and in order to meet demand for anglers, the state has to restock the water, according to Joe Larscheid, Fisheries Bureau Chief for Iowa DNR.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Building Permits#Software#The Keota City Council
KCRG.com

Iowa State Fair announces free entertainment at this year's fair

Chief Justice John Roberts is ordering an investigation after he confirmed the authenticity of a leaked draft opinion. In honor of Mediterranean Diet Month, your Hy-Vee Dietitian will highlight the key foods to incorporate for a Mediterranean Diet. Gretchen Kriegel named Central Office Administrator of the Year. Updated: 1 hours...
WATERLOO, IA
104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids Nonprofit Close to Finding New Home

Last week, Linn County, unfortunately, had to notify the organizers of "Bridge under the Bridge" that they would have to move from the spot their food truck and trailer have occupied since the 2020 derecho. The nonprofit organization, run by Bridgette Williams-Robinson and her husband, Jovountae Robinson formed after the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Several health code violations found at Iowa City’s Red Ginger, Soseki Cafe

Johnson County Public Health found 134 health code violations in April at 39 establishments, revealing several issues with adequate hand-washing and debris on food blades at various restaurants. Red Ginger on South Gilbert Street had 12 violations during its April 1 inspection. Individuals in charge could not ensure that employees...
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Long-simmering dispute over Terrace Hill artifacts is headed for court

A non-partisan Iowa charity is taking a panel of the governor’s appointees to court for allegedly seizing control over artifacts in the governor’s mansion. Terrace Hill, located at 2300 Grand Ave. in Des Moines, is the official residence of the governor of the state, and is a National Historic Landmark built in 1869. The Terrace […] The post Long-simmering dispute over Terrace Hill artifacts is headed for court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KCRG.com

Marion road closure begins Monday

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - From Monday, May 2nd through Friday, May 6th, 24th Avenue between 31st Street and Empire street will be closed to through traffic. This is because WRH Inc. is planning to install a new sanitary sewer manhole. This is part of the Iron Removal Plant Project.
MARION, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy