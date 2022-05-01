Keota Council Discusses Pool Management

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) After an emotional back and forth that took place on the Senate floor, the Senate passed the bill that will allow SNAP to be used at restaurants on Thursday. The bill proposed by Senator Angela Mosley (D - St. Louis) passed the Senate with an 18-15 vote. SNAP, the Supplement Nutrition The post Senate approves SNAP benefits to be used at restaurants appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO