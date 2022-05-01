Keota Council Discusses Pool Management

It's a town of fewer than 1,000 people but it's been dubbed the "Chicago of the Great Plains". What makes this small town in Iowa so corrupt? If you look at its recent history, it's a little bit of everything. Located in Emmet County, lies the town of Armstrong. With...
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) After an emotional back and forth that took place on the Senate floor, the Senate passed the bill that will allow SNAP to be used at restaurants on Thursday. The bill proposed by Senator Angela Mosley (D - St. Louis) passed the Senate with an 18-15 vote. SNAP, the Supplement Nutrition
DES MOINES, Iowa- A sinkhole was discovered behind Hy-Vee at the Uptown Shopping Center at 42nd Street and University in Des Moines on Wednesday. The owner of the building was resurfacing the pavement when a machine fell through the concrete, which resulted in a 10 foot deep sinkhole, exposing the foundation of the building and […]
The neighbors of a controversial feedlot in Northeast Iowa are speaking up as the feedlot seeks a permit renewal. Supreme Beef LLC in Monona is looking to renew its water permit that allows the facility to use 21.9 million of water a year from the Jordan aquifer in Clayton County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources held a meeting Monday where, according to Iowa Public Radio, residents urged the Department to not grant approval.
DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular Des Moines bike trail near the downtown Gray's Lake area is expected to close this week. Des Moines Parks and Recreation said on Wednesday the Meredith Trail will be closed from MacRae Park to the Southwest First Street Bridge. The closure is due...
LE MARS, Iowa -- Lingering cool soil temperatures and dry conditions in Siouxland kept many farmers out of the field for much of April. A gradual warming this week was expected to encourage more producers to put corn in the ground, though rain in the forecast for this weekend threatened field work in parts of the tri-state region.
Sonya Heitshusen is running for the Democratic nomination for Iowa House District 28, along with Tom Walton. Redistricting created new boundary lines that include parts of West Des Moines in Dallas County, Van Meter and Adel. Heitshusen spent her childhood on a family farm in eastern Iowa. "I baled hay...
IOWA, USA — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will soon release 100 million walleyes into Iowa's lakes and rivers, and it's all for sport. Walleyes are one of the most popular gamefish, and in order to meet demand for anglers, the state has to restock the water, according to Joe Larscheid, Fisheries Bureau Chief for Iowa DNR.
Chief Justice John Roberts is ordering an investigation after he confirmed the authenticity of a leaked draft opinion. In honor of Mediterranean Diet Month, your Hy-Vee Dietitian will highlight the key foods to incorporate for a Mediterranean Diet. Gretchen Kriegel named Central Office Administrator of the Year. Updated: 1 hours...
Last week, Linn County, unfortunately, had to notify the organizers of "Bridge under the Bridge" that they would have to move from the spot their food truck and trailer have occupied since the 2020 derecho. The nonprofit organization, run by Bridgette Williams-Robinson and her husband, Jovountae Robinson formed after the...
Johnson County Public Health found 134 health code violations in April at 39 establishments, revealing several issues with adequate hand-washing and debris on food blades at various restaurants. Red Ginger on South Gilbert Street had 12 violations during its April 1 inspection. Individuals in charge could not ensure that employees...
A non-partisan Iowa charity is taking a panel of the governor’s appointees to court for allegedly seizing control over artifacts in the governor’s mansion. Terrace Hill, located at 2300 Grand Ave. in Des Moines, is the official residence of the governor of the state, and is a National Historic Landmark built in 1869. The Terrace […]
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - From Monday, May 2nd through Friday, May 6th, 24th Avenue between 31st Street and Empire street will be closed to through traffic. This is because WRH Inc. is planning to install a new sanitary sewer manhole. This is part of the Iron Removal Plant Project.
