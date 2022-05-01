ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

ARDOT: Political campaign signs not permitted on highway right of ways

KTLO
 3 days ago

Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) is reminding candidates for political office, and supporters, it is unlawful to place campaign signs on highway right of ways in Arkansas. Laws permit...

www.ktlo.com

KHBS

Arkansas voters will cast ballots in new districts

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas voters may notice slightly different ballots in the 2022 primaries. The state underwent redistricting, meaning the boundaries of the different local, state, and federal districts have changed. Voters can check their new precincts and districts at Arkansas' Voter View website. They can also see a...
Axios

Arkansas governor mulling 2024 bid even if Trump runs

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday he's considering running for the Republican nomination for president in 2024 and would not be deterred if former President Trump entered the race. What he's saying: Hutchinson said he's considering running when asked on CNN's "State of the Union", adding "you've got to get...
THV11

New Arkansas laws will change how we vote this May

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Early voting kicks off one week from Monday for Arkansas's primary election, but before you head to the polls there are some new laws effecting how we vote. Last year, the Arkansas General Assembly passed four laws changing the way we vote. Some legal challenges...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
The Independent

Merrick Garland shoots down Republican senator’s questions on ‘racist’ police

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy was left frustrated on Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s unwillingness to offer an opinion on what percentage of police officers he believes are “bad” or racist.Mr Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee regarding the Justice Department’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023, appeared flummoxed by the Pelican State Republican’s inquiries, which called for him to render a judgement on the conduct of local police officers across the US.After Mr Kennedy asked him about “what percentage of cops in America” were what he described as “bad cops,” Mr Garland replied that the...
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
Kait 8

Intersection construction project approaching conclusion

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers, rejoice. Detours at one busy intersection could soon come to an end. The construction project at the intersection of Main St. and Southwest Dr. in Jonesboro could come to an end as early as May 9, according to ArDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee. The project began in July of 2021 and was expected to take up to a year to complete.
Kait 8

Retrial delayed for ex-Arkansas senator accused of bribery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The federal retrial of a former Arkansas lawmaker accused of bribery and wire fraud has been delayed until later this year. A federal jury in August had acquitted former state Sen. Gilbert Baker on one count of conspiring to bribe an ex-judge. But jurors deadlocked on another bribery charge and seven wire fraud charges Baker also faced.
