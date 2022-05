UPDATE [4:10 PM]: Authorities have identified the remains that were found and determined that they were scattered intentionally by the family of the deceased. No foul play is suspected. Read more here. According to the Saguache County Sheriff's Office, possible human bones were found charred near North Crestone Campground, found along County Road 71 in Crestone. The bones appeared to be burnt or cremated and were mixed with ash. The...

CRESTONE, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO