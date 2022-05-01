ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Sunday starts with patchy fog, storms possible in afternoon

By Will Stafford
WSET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — We could awaken to some patchy fog Sunday morning, though most of us are not. Still - if you run into some, allow yourself some extra time to get to where you need to be. Sunday is a day we'll need to stay weather...

wset.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Spring temperatures and storms in the forecast all week

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On and off rain and storms stick around this week. Tuesday, temperatures rise to the middle 80s. In comes scattered showers and storms after 3 p.m. The daytime warmth will allow some strong to severe storms to develop. A second round of gusty showers and storms push in closer to bedtime along and west of the Parkway.
LYNCHBURG, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charlotte, Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Charlotte; Halifax The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Charlotte County in south central Virginia Southeastern Halifax County in south central Virginia * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 445 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dryburg, or 8 miles south of Clover, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include South Boston Redoak Scottsburg Staunton River State Park Dryburg Wylliesburg and John H Kerr Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynchburg, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bedford, Franklin, Roanoke by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bedford; Franklin; Roanoke The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Roanoke County in west central Virginia Southwestern Bedford County in south central Virginia Northern Franklin County in west central Virginia * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 332 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Boones Mill, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Boones Mill Stewartsville Burnt Chimney Northwest Smith Mountain Lake Goodview Westlake Corner and Chamblissburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy