New York City, NY

Rain overnight; wet weather kicks off workweek across New York City

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Allan Nosoff says overnight rain will linger into the morning in New York City, the first of several chances for rain during the workweek.

MONDAY: A few showers likely, mainly in the morning. A cloudy, gloomy afternoon with an isolated shower. Highs struggle to reach 58. Lows down to 52.

Sunrise: 5:53AM | Sunset: 7:53PM

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder again. Highs near 68. Lows down to 55 with a few showers possible at night.

WEDNESDAY: A few morning showers, then a few late-day sunny breaks possible. Highs up to 65. Lows near 55.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Possibly the pick of the week. Highs around 72. Lows down to 51.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and a touch cooler. Showers arrive after sunset. Highs near 63. Lows down to 49.

NEXT WEEKEND: a lot of uncertainty, with the possibility of a coastal storm. As of now, cooler and cloudy with a few showers possible Saturday. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 40s.

City
New York City, NY
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

