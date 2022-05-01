ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Dan Aykroyd, Donna Dixon separate after 39 years, stay legally married

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M3Cg9_0fPguXUM00
Separating: Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon announced they were separating after 39 years of marriage. (Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Actor Dan Aykroyd and his wife, Donna Dixon, are separating after 39 years of marriage, the couple said.

The “Ghostbusters” and “Saturday Night Live” star, 69, said that he and Dixon will remain legally married and will continue to share a “loving friendship,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

People was the first outlet to report the separation, which was announced on the couple’s 39th anniversary.

“After 39 years as a couple, we are now on separate life paths,” the couple told People in a joint statement. “We remain legally married, co-parents, co-workers and business partners.

“This is our choice in loving friendship.”

Aykroyd and Dixon, 64, were married on April 29, 1983, after they met that year on the set of the film “Doctor Detroit,” People reported. They later appeared together in “Twilight Zone: The Movie” (1983), “Spies Like Us” (1985), “The Couch Trip” (1988) and “Exit to Eden” (1994).

The couple have three daughters together, including singer-songwriter Vera Sola (born Danielle Aykroyd), 32, Entertainment Weekly reported. Their other daughters are Belle, 28, and Stella, 24, People reported.

“You gotta find the right person -- look them in the eye, have them look back, and know their soul,” Aykroyd told the Tampa Bay Times in a 2014 interview. “She’s a Southern woman who is understanding and doesn’t mind dealing with the boys from time to time. I call her the White Goddess. And I’m the Green Demon.”

Aykroyd was previously engaged to the late Carrie Fisher after proposing to her on the set of “The Blues Brothers” in 1979, according to Entertainment Weekly.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Naomi Judd’s Sudden Death Was by Suicide (Report)

Over the weekend, news broke about country singer Naomi Judd’s shocking death at 76. Now, sources are telling People magazine that she died by suicide. According to multiple sources, Judd took her life after a long battle with mental health. On Saturday, in a statement on social media, her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Aykroyd
Person
Carrie Fisher
Person
Donna Dixon
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Partners#Entertainment Weekly
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
WDBO

Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian wears iconic Marilyn Monroe dress

NEW YORK — Kim Kardashian walked the Met Gala red carpet on Monday in a historic gown once worn by Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe. According to The Associated Press, the reality TV star, accompanied by comedian Pete Davidson, arrived at the star-studded event in the decades-old dress popularly known as the “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” gown.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDBO

‘St. Elsewhere,’ ‘Bridget Loves Bernie’ actor David Birney dies at 83

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA — David Birney, a television and Broadway actor known for roles in “St. Elsewhere” and “Bridget Loves Bernie” died Friday in his Santa Monica, Calif. home at the age of 83, according to the New York Times. His life partner, Michele Roberge, told the New York Times that he died from Alzheimer’s disease. He is survived by his children, Kate, Mollie, and Peter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
21K+
Followers
63K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy