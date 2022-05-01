ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This spring-blossoming favorite is declared invasive

By Cris Belle
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Here we are in the peak of spring when colors abound in budding blossoms on trees and flowering bulbs on the ground.

But soon, Ohioans will be seeing less of one type of spring-blossoming tree that’s been added to the list of invasive plant species.

The Pyrus calleryana, also known as the Bradford pear , has been declared an invasive plant, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture .

This means that no one can sell, offer for sale, propagate, distribute, import or intentionally cause the dissemination of the Bradford pear along with 37 other plants. See the full list here .

The Bradford pear can be sold until January 2023.

