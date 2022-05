You’ve got to know when to fold ’em. It’s a very famous line that most of us know from Kenny Rogers’ song, “The Gambler.” It’s a line that is applicable in almost all walks of life, and baseball is no different. Smart organizations know when it’s time to cut bait and move on from a player that is a sunk cost and no longer providing value. While the Chicago White Sox are not a smart team by most objective measures, they have to see what the rest of us do. Dallas Keuchel is no longer a functional Major League pitcher.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO