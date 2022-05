Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Summer-like weather is in the forecast today. Most of the day will be dry, but there will be a few showers or thunderstorms after 3 pm. Models are showing the best chance for rain will be areas west of I-95 from 3 pm – 9 pm. There is a chance for isolated strong thunderstorm with gusty winds and downpour. Highs are going to be warm with most areas in the upper-80s and near 80˚ at the beach.

