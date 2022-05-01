ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

One dead, one charged in overnight Lexington shooting.

By WKYT News Staff
WKYT 27
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead, and another is charged with murder after an overnight shooting in Lexington Sunday, May 1....

www.wkyt.com

Comments / 12

Related
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKYT 27

Motorcyclist dies in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Lexington Thursday evening. It happened on Man O’War at Lyon Drive, near the Palomar Center. Police told us a motorcycle collided with another car. According to the Fayette County coroner, 58-year-old Wendell Keith Robinson was taken to...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, KY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
WEHT/WTVW

UCSO: Two arrested after long drug investigation

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – A Morganfield man and a Uniontown man have been arrested on drug charges. The Union County Sheriff’s Office, alongside other law enforcement agencies, have been involved in a lengthy narcotics investigation including Jack “Nick” Creighton of Morganfield, Kentucky and Aaron Tate of Uniontown, Kentucky. UCSO says law enforcement agencies conducted […]
UNIONTOWN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Wkyt
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

KY troopers find missing Grant County man

GRANT COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -Kentucky State Police found a Grant County man who went missing Thursday. Troopers say George F. Washington, 59, was seen near his home. It is unclear how or why he went missing. He is six feet tall, weights about 180 pounds, has blonde hair and blue...
GRANT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Rider dead after being thrown from horse at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A young woman is dead after she was thrown from a horse at Keeneland. According to a press release, it happened shortly after 8 Friday morning. Keeneland officials say 20-year-old Callie Witt, an exercise rider for trainer Joe Sharp, died after she was thrown from a horse on the Keeneland training track.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy