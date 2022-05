This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Maureen Pollack knows she wouldn’t be alive without access to safe abortions. Before she was born, her mother had an ectopic pregnancy, where the egg becomes fertilized outside the uterus. They can be fatal. And for Pollack’s mother, the circumstances were dire — if she didn’t have an abortion once the condition was diagnosed, “within 15 minutes, she would have died,” Pollack said.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 13 HOURS AGO