Income Tax

What's old is new again: Some Republicans are trying to restore the pre-Trump era of spending cuts and fiscal restraint

By Joseph Zeballos-Roig
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Paul Ryan and Mitt Romney during the 2012 presidential campaign.

M. Spencer Green/AP Photo

  • Paul Ryan and Mitt Romney recently urged overhauling entitlement programs to reduce spending.
  • People can be forgiven for thinking it's 2012 all over again.
  • It seems echoes of fiscal conservatism are making a resurgence in some corners of the GOP.

Recently, former GOP House speaker Paul Ryan mounted a strong defense of entitlement cuts to keep the US economy on solid footing. Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah endorsed a similar approach .

People can be forgiven for thinking it's 2012 all over again — a pre-Trump era when Republicans generally advocated to slash spending on programs like Social Security and Medicare to stabilize the national debt. The programs provide retirement and healthcare benefits to elderly Americans and form the linchpin of the social safety net.

But Republicans don't push for safety net cuts with the same vigor they once did. They mostly abandoned those efforts due to President Donald Trump. He prevailed on the GOP to split from its desire to restrain federal spending by pledging to leave Social Security and Medicare alone. Still, that didn't keep Trump from floating cuts during his 2020 reelection campaign or pushing ideas that jeopardized their funding.

Romney campaigned with Ryan as his vice-presidential pick at the time on proposals like raising the retirement age to ensure Social Security remains a fixture for future generations. Romney also famously triggered an onslaught of Democratic attacks over his comments arguing that 47% of Americans who didn't pay income tax would only vote for Democrats since they were "dependent on government."

It seems those echoes of fiscal conservatism is making a resurgence in some corners of the GOP.

"I think Republicans right now are coming back to the idea that Social Security and healthcare programs are totally unsustainable, and they need to work with Democrats to find a way to make these programs sustainable," Brian Riedl, a budget expert at the right-leaning Manhattan Institute, told Insider. "I don't think they're at a point where they have a checklist of specific policies of how to do it."

But there are fresh signs that some Republicans want to restore the GOP's model of fiscal restraint, particularly now that a Democratic president is in power.

"Congress should establish bipartisan, bicameral commissions to rescue our federal entitlement programs from impending collapse," Romney wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed. "Some combination of changes in revenue, benefits, cost management and financial arbitrage will be needed to restore their solvency."

Ryan recently championed entitlement cuts as means of warding off economic disaster from too much debt.

"You have to win majorities, and you have to have a president willing to stick his or her neck out to get this done," he said at an American Enterprise Institute book event . "I think that's the key task of the conservative movement for the moment right now."

Meanwhile, Sen. Rick Scott of Florida has proposed all Americans pay some amount of income tax to have "skin in the game." It triggered comparisons to Romney's 47% comments and unleashed an onslaught of attacks from Biden and other Democrats.

Scott has defended his plan. "We have a bunch of able-bodied people in America that have figured out how to live off government and that's not right," he said in a brief interview earlier this month. He's said that he released the agenda as a rank-and-file GOP senator and not in his role as head of the party's Senate campaign arm.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 66

Bob Gerard
2d ago

We don't need to overhaul Medicare and Medicaid. We need to stop Fraud in the systems that happens. We need to overhaul Greed and Profit in Medical Care that nobody can afford. Insurance Companies that have huge Profits. Corporations who Profit from this aren't thinking about People, there thinking about CEO salary bonuses and Shareholders payouts there accountable to. People going broke trying to get better when illness happens. Drugs in America are the most expensive. The Medical System is a Den of thief's and robbers. Fix that.

Reply(2)
29
Gabby
2d ago

Romney and Ryan are not republicans. They are RINOs! I don’t care for how the person you’re commenting on phrased his comment but it remarks those two aren’t good for either party. They’ll flip and flop to the highest bidder!

Reply(9)
26
Robert Arnold
1d ago

Republicans only want to cut and restrain when Democrats are in charge.Neither is there when they are in charge.No limit to their borrow and spend policies that are twice the Democrats when in charge of the purse strings.The difference is 90% of theirs goes to the haves while the Democrats goes to the have nots and is a lot less costly.

Reply(6)
7
Daily Mail

Barking mad! Secret Service agents were furious at Biden White House for playing down injuries caused by bites from First Dog Major before he was shipped off to Biden's friends, new documents reveal

Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Business Insider

