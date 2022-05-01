Freeze Warning issued for Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 02:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 to 6 inches. Localized snow accumulation up to 8 inches is possible in elevations above 8500 feet. * WHERE...Albany, Centennial, Woods Landing, and the higher terrain above 8500 feet of the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountain Ranges.. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will reduce visibility to a mile or less at times. Travel could be very difficult. These hazardous conditions could impact those driving from Laramie to Rawlins along Interstate 80 today due to blowing snow.

ALBANY COUNTY, WY ・ 5 HOURS AGO