Photos: Liam Smith Batters, Stops Jessie Vargas in Ten Rounds

By Boxing Photos
Boxing Scene
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadison Square Garden, New York City - In a crossroads junior middleweight bout between former world champions, Liam Smith (31-3-1, 18 KOs) broke down and stopped Jessie Vargas (29-4-2, 11 KOs) in ten rounds. (photos by Ed Mulholland) Vargas did well in the first round, with several shots connecting...

www.boxingscene.com

