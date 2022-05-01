Photos: Liam Smith Batters, Stops Jessie Vargas in Ten Rounds

There was a moment during each of Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano’s ring walks on Saturday when both just stopped to take it all in. Serrano was the first of the two fighters to walk. For about ten minutes prior, the big screen in Madison Square Garden oscillated between images of the two women. The crowd was seemingly comprised of a slight majority of Irish fans, or at least, those supporting Taylor were more poignantly vocal, booing every time Serrano appeared on the screen in an attempt to drown out the rowdy Puerto Rican fans. Serrano took her first steps into the arena slowly, wearing the steely gaze of a person heading towards the toughest fight of her life. As she did so, the booing stopped. Fans might have been rooting for one fighter or the other, but they were also rooting for the moment, one that was as historic as it was long overdue. As the beat dropped and the horns played during Pepas by Farruko, Serrano’s face burst into a smile and she started to dance and pump her fists. Merely walking that aisle was worthy of a celebration.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO