WWE is reportedly saving the singles match between Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for a bigger event. WrestleMania Backlash will see Reigns and McIntyre lock up in the big six-man, with The Bloodline taking on McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro, and there’s no word yet on when the McIntyre vs. Reigns match will happen, but Wrestling Observer Radio reports that it is in the plans, with the title on the line.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO