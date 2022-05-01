Hendel: Area students, athletes honored with scholarships

SCHOLARSHIPS were awarded to several high school students this month.

THE CHUCK Ealey Undefeated Spirit Foundation announced its 2022 high school awards scholarship recipients and adult influencers. Since 2012, former University of Toledo and Canadian Football League star, philanthropist, and recently announced 2022 College Football Hall of Fame inductee Chuck Ealey has annually provided scholarships to area high school seniors through his foundation.

An awards ceremony and reception to celebrate all honorees was this month at the ProMedica Steam Plant in downtown Toledo.

Ten athletes — five male and five female — received scholarships based on their leadership with classmates, on campus, and in the community; their strong family values, and their commitment to education and community and campus involvement.

Eight of the athletes received $125 scholarships, and two were honored as overall winners and received $500 scholarships. The male winners were Gunnar Daler , hockey, Perrysburg High School; Kevin Hornbeak , football, Whitmer High School; Stanley Root , football, St. John's Jesuit High School; Bryce Reynolds , basketball, Elmwood High School, and Denim Truss , football, St. Francis de Sales High School. The female winners were Zoe Hussar , wrestling, Rossford High School; Alysia Lawson , basketball, Bowsher High School; Tamyah Worthy , basketball, Start High School; Angelina Rospert , cheerleading, Toledo Christian High School, and Jolie Sobb , volleyball, Maumee High School.

Mr. Ealey's Undefeated Spirit essay contest ran for the 10th year, inviting area high school seniors to share their personal “Undefeated Spirit” stories through an up to 500-word essay. More than 30 students from 13 area high schools participated. Four entrants received $125, and one overall winner received a $500 scholarship.

Essay winners were Kailey Rollins , Bedford High School; Lawrence “LJ” Hancock , St. John's Jesuit High School; Blake Sell , Springfield High School; Kylee Tabler , Clay High School, and Caroline Varner , Anthony Wayne High School.

Mr. Ealey also recognized adults who, through their actions and words, influence youth to persevere and achieve their goals. These honorees were Marcy Kaptur , U.S. House of Representatives; Tricia Cullop , University of Toledo; Joe Nye , Swanton High School; Burt Rogers , Mercy Health, and Matthew Wortham , Start High School.

THE 39TH induction celebration of the Woodward Hall of Fame presented by the Woodward High School Alumni and Hall of Fame Association was this month at Inverness Club. The event honors graduates, administrators, faculty, staff, and friends for their accomplishments or contributions to Woodward, their community, or their profession.

Emcee Keith Bell , a Hall of Fame member from the class of 1974, kept the evening going.

Six alumni were honored: Barbara Czyzewski Masten , class of 1966, a retired teacher at what was then Lourdes College and creator of a project to provide school supplies to schools in Tanzania; Toni Heidelberg Gerber , class of 1968, a retired Sylvania principal and avid educational volunteer; Ric Wolkins , class of 1970, a famed musician; Pam Hays , class of 1972, who after an accident that left her with traumatic brain, skull, and back injuries created the Arms Forces for military and vets with traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress; Leslie Gunner Losh , class of 1975, a market research professional and business owner; and William B. Hones , class of 1975, an internationally recognized professional bass player.

Inductees received a commemorative medallion created by artist Terry Lesniewicz , class of 1966, who is a Hall of Fame member. They also received Woodward blue glass pieces created by Homer James Yarrito , another Hall of Fame member.

More than $472,000 in scholarships has been awarded to seniors since the Hall of Fame's inception in 1983. Nearly $24,000 was raised this year for scholarships.

The student scholarship finalists and their parents were guests of the committee at the banquet, then the winners were announced at Woodward's annual academic recognition breakfast at the school on Friday. The 12 senior winners all received a $3,000 scholarship, totaling $36,000 this year. The winners were Nabeel Baksh , Saudiyah Baksh , Da'Nautica Hines , Makayla Holmes , Sonia Ramey , Kayla Robinson , Daniela Rodriguez , John'Naysia Roundtree , Tamia Smith , Emma Snyder , Michaela Williams , and Shantel Wilson .

Among the more than 170 attendees at the Hall of Fame dinner were Hall of Fame members Mike Bell , class of 1973, former Toledo fire chief and mayor, and Dan Duvendack , former teacher and yearbook adviser.

Kudos to the Hall of Fame scholarship committee co-chairmen Michelle Jacobs and Tina Moffat , retired teachers, and banquet chairman Nancy Erdman Waters .

Barbara Hendel is The Blade's society editor. Contact her at bhendel@theblade.com or call 419-724-6124.