ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IA

Washington County Supervisors to Discuss WEMIGA Fuel Costs

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA shorter agenda awaits the Washington County Board of Supervisors Tuesday. The meeting will include discussion and...

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Northeast Iowa Feedlot Faces New Controversy

The neighbors of a controversial feedlot in Northeast Iowa are speaking up as the feedlot seeks a permit renewal. Supreme Beef LLC in Monona is looking to renew its water permit that allows the facility to use 21.9 million of water a year from the Jordan aquifer in Clayton County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources held a meeting Monday where, according to Iowa Public Radio, residents urged the Department to not grant approval.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, IA
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
State
Washington State
Washington County, IA
Government
Davenport Journal

Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement in response to the passage of the unemployment, workforce bills

Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement in response to the passage of the unemployment and workforce bills. “The success of Iowa’s robust economy is driven by employed Iowans and their hard work ethic. Today the Iowa legislature passed two bills that will help bolster our workforce in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Communications Center#Wemiga Waste Management
KOEL 950 AM

USDA Shuts Down Rumors About Former Iowa Governor

Speculation has risen all over social media about whether or not U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack was arrested--- but the USDA has confirmed with Farm Journal that the story is not true. Online sites claimed that Vilsack was detained with allegations against him for the “demolition of agribusiness processing...
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Northeast Iowa family sentenced for crop loan fraud

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Three members of a northeast Iowa family are sentenced for defrauding a bank and the federal government over “double-pledged” crops. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says Aimee Lynn Rosenbaum, 53 of Lawler, Donald Eugene Rosenbaum, 68 of Cresco, and Marshal Dillon Rosenbaum, 27 of Fredericksburg, conspired to illegally get over $1.4 million in loans over their 2015 harvest. Court records state Aimee and Donald Rosenbaum farmed land in Chickasaw County and Aimee directed their son, Marshal, to apply for a USDA crop loan in 2015 on the pretense that he would be taking over the farm due to his parents’ health problems.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Knox County highway to be closed Monday

KNOX CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Knox County Highway Department has announced Highway 3 to be closed Monday, May 2nd. It will be closed between Oneida and 2600N from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m, according to a Facebook post. Officials say the closure is due to the replacement of a...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
Henrico Citizen

Vithoulkas to announce plan for Henrico car-tax bill relief Friday

Outraged by the increase in your recent first-half car tax bill? You’re not alone. Many Henricoans were shocked to receive much-higher-than-anticipated personal property bills (which are due June 5) in recent days, and they’ve flooded county officials with hundreds of calls, texts, emails and social media messages complaining about them. Some vehicle owners saw increases of 35% or more on the assessed value of their vehicles and increases of hundreds of dollars on the amount of tax they owe.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KCRG.com

Marion road closure begins Monday

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - From Monday, May 2nd through Friday, May 6th, 24th Avenue between 31st Street and Empire street will be closed to through traffic. This is because WRH Inc. is planning to install a new sanitary sewer manhole. This is part of the Iron Removal Plant Project.
MARION, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy