Washington County Supervisors to Discuss WEMIGA Fuel Costs

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Three members of a northeast Iowa family are sentenced for defrauding a bank and the federal government over “double-pledged” crops. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says Aimee Lynn Rosenbaum, 53 of Lawler, Donald Eugene Rosenbaum, 68 of Cresco, and Marshal Dillon Rosenbaum, 27 of Fredericksburg, conspired to illegally get over $1.4 million in loans over their 2015 harvest. Court records state Aimee and Donald Rosenbaum farmed land in Chickasaw County and Aimee directed their son, Marshal, to apply for a USDA crop loan in 2015 on the pretense that he would be taking over the farm due to his parents’ health problems.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO