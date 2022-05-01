ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

River Hawks Fine Tune at UMass Invite

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMHERST, Mass.— In its final regular-season meet of 2022, the UMass Lowell track and field program traveled west to Massachusetts on Saturday for one last tune-up at the 2022 UMass Pre-Conference Invite. "Today was about the team tuning up for conference, which we did well," commented Head Coach...

MassLive.com

This Massachusetts beach ranks among the best in the US, says Travel + Leisure

One Massachusetts beach is making waves, as it was ranked one of the best sandy stretches in the United States. The magazine Travel + Leisure named the 25 best beaches in the U.S. earlier this month, looking at sandy locales in Alabama, California, Hawaii, New York, Oregon and elsewhere, notable for their “attractions, location, or unique amenities,” the news outlet said. Among the names on the list: Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, Massachusetts.
GLOUCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Missing Everett woman safely located

EVERETT, Mass. — An Everett woman reported missing Saturday has been found safe. Police sought the public’s help in finding Esther Yisrael, 64. Yisrael was missing since about 3 p.m. Saturday and was last seen wearing a green coat, black vest over a jacket, sneakers and blue jeans, according to police.
EVERETT, MA
WCVB

Tewksbury, Massachusetts woman seriously injured when car goes off Merrimack, New Hampshire, highway into river spillway

A Massachusetts woman was seriously injured early Tuesday when her vehicle went off Route 3 in Merrimack, New Hampshire, and crashed into a spillway of a river. Shortly after midnight, a silver 2018 Ford sedan traveling south on Daniel Webster Highway struck a utility pole in front of the Merrimack Fire Department, bringing the pole down. The car then crashed into a spillway to the Souhegan River.
MERRIMACK, NH
WCVB

Boston mayor, Suffolk DA react to random downtown juvenile attacks

BOSTON — Boston's mayor said the city is working closely with state agencies to make sure children across the city and their families are given the support services they need. Michelle Wu's comments come as police investigate at least five random attacks involving juveniles that have occurred across Boston,...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man brandishes gun during basketball tournament in Westford, DA says

WESTFORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges after he pulled a gun on another parent during a game at a tournament in Westford, according to authorities. Jose Mow, 34, of Boston, was arraigned Monday in Ayer District Court on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, disturbing a pubic assembly, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition, improper storage of a firearm and operating a vehicle with a revoked license.
WESTFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Quick thinking: State Police Trooper gives emergency escort to woman in labor

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Some quick thinking by a Massachusetts State Police Trooper on his way home from an overnight shift secured the safe transport of a woman in labor. Trooper Jonathan Freedman was returning home after working a midnight shift out of the State Police Tunnels Barracks Monday morning when he was flagged down by a woman standing outside of a car on Route 24 south in Randolph.
RANDOLPH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hoop mayhem: Boston dad facing gun charges after a confrontation at son’s AAU tournament in Westford

WESTFORD, Mass. — A Boston man is facing several serious charges after an incident involving a gun at an AAU basketball tournament in Westford over the weekend. Westford Police tell Boston 25 News that officers were called to The Mill Works athletic complex around 3:00 p.m. Sunday “for a disturbance” and later found the gun stashed in a baby’s diaper bag.
WESTFORD, MA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Massachusetts family brings home a coyote pup thinking it’s a dog

CAPE COD, Mass. — A Massachusetts family brought home a coyote pup by accident, thinking it was a dog that was lost. The puppy, according to Boston 25 News, was found wandering and in distress by a side of a busy road. A family driving by the area was concerned for the pup and brought him home. It didn’t take long for them to realize they made a mistake, and they contacted the Cape Wildlife Center for assistance.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Connecticut Murder Suspect’s Truck Found In Salisbury

SALISBURY (CBS) – Police have found a truck in Salisbury, Massachusetts that they say belongs to a person of interest in a murder in Chaplin, Connecticut. Police say 46-year-old Matthew Candler was believed to be driving a 1989 Ford F-350 with a Minnesota license plate. Police are still looking for Candler. On Sunday, police in Connecticut were called to a home in Chaplin for a reported assault and found a man dead. The truck was found in a parking lot on Lafayette Road in Salisbury Monday night. #ctstatepolice Vehicle in Chaplin, CT homicide on 5/1/22 located in Salisbury, MA. The suspect, MATTHEW CANDLER (DOB 12/17/1975), has not been located. Do not approach this individual. Anyone with info is asked to call 911 or 860-779-4900. Visit https://t.co/TzHt8f6q38 for more. pic.twitter.com/DC4RpYkwdo — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 3, 2022 Anyone with information about Candler or the vehicle is asked to call 911.
SALISBURY, MA

Comments / 0

