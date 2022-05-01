River Hawks Fine Tune at UMass Invite

SALISBURY (CBS) – Police have found a truck in Salisbury, Massachusetts that they say belongs to a person of interest in a murder in Chaplin, Connecticut. Police say 46-year-old Matthew Candler was believed to be driving a 1989 Ford F-350 with a Minnesota license plate. Police are still looking for Candler. On Sunday, police in Connecticut were called to a home in Chaplin for a reported assault and found a man dead. The truck was found in a parking lot on Lafayette Road in Salisbury Monday night. #ctstatepolice Vehicle in Chaplin, CT homicide on 5/1/22 located in Salisbury, MA. The suspect, MATTHEW CANDLER (DOB 12/17/1975), has not been located. Do not approach this individual. Anyone with info is asked to call 911 or 860-779-4900. Visit https://t.co/TzHt8f6q38 for more. pic.twitter.com/DC4RpYkwdo — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 3, 2022 Anyone with information about Candler or the vehicle is asked to call 911.

SALISBURY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO