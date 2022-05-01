ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, IA

Perry City Council Consider Plat Of Survey For The Iowa Street Wetland

By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 2 days ago

The Perry City Council will consider approving the plat of survey for the Iowa Street Wetland at their regular meeting Monday. Also, the Council will consider approving the plat of survey to establish the Perry Industrial Park Plat 5, a professional services agreement with Sambatek,...

