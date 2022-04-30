ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns' Cade York: Cleveland selects in fourth round

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

The Browns selected York in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 124th...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Draft: What the Steelers didn't do and one thing they definitely got right

Kevin Colbert's legacy in Pittsburgh can be seen in the number of Lombardi Trophies that reside inside the Steelers' facility. There were four when Colbert arrived in 2000. There are now six in the Steelers' possession after Colbert helped them capture Super Bowl wins in 2005 and in 2008. Pittsburgh reached a third Super Bowl during Colbert's highly-successful 22-year run as the Steelers' general manager.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Browns cut two kickers, giving Cade York the big opportunity

Cleveland Browns hope to have drafted their franchise kicker, during the 2022 NFL Draft. Cleveland drafted Cade York, of LSU, with a fourth-round pick. Browns made it known Monday they have full confidence in the rookie, going into the 2022 season. Browns opted to cut two kickers from the team,...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
The Spun

Browns Released 2 Notable Players After NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have made it clear over the last few days that they are overhauling their placekicking operation. On Saturday, the Browns drafted LSU kicker Cade York in the fourth round. A second-team All-SEC selection in 2021 and second-team All-American in 2020, York became the highest-drafted kicker since 2016.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Browns#Kicker#Lsu
CBS Sports

Cowboys draft 2022: Coveted undrafted free agent decommits from Commanders, joins long list of Dallas signings

The battle between NFL division rivals is, more or less, perpetual. A truce is struck every now in again via trade, but that's often rare, unless it's during the draft. And while the Dallas Cowboys are no stranger to the latter, having made deals with both the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles in the previous two Aprils, they stood pat with the nine picks they entered the 2022 NFL Draft with, before reminding the Washington Commanders that once the event is over -- it's time to again take up arms.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Browns Draft Picks in 2023

The Cleveland Browns have made three trades that have impacted the picks they have for the 2023 NFL Draft, including one that has yet to be resolved. The trade for Deshaun Watson continues to be felt in that class, but the Browns also added a pair of draft picks in trades during the 2022 NFL Draft, so they currently have eight picks in 2023.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Fans React To Browns’ Day 3 Of NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is now history, but that won’t stop Cleveland Browns fans from talking about how the team fared for months. The Browns drafted nine players during the three-day draft event. Here are some of the initial thoughts shared on social media about the Browns’ 2022 draft...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Browns Nation News And Notes (5/2/22)

It is Monday, May 2, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue with voluntary offseason workouts. Phase II is beginning which differs from Phase I in that coaches are allowed on the field with players. Walk-throughs are permitted but no contact is allowed. Here is the Monday edition of Browns Nation...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Getting $18M guaranteed in deal

Mathieu agreed Monday on a three-year, $33 million contract with the Saints that includes $18 million fully guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Mathieu and the Saints still are ironing out some details on the contract before it's finalized, but the 29-year-old is committed to continuing his career in his hometown of New Orleans. The three-time Pro Bowler joins the team after a three-year stay in Kansas City that he concluded with a 76-tackle, three-interception effort over 16 games in 2021.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

LOOK: Traded Cowboys WR Amari Cooper Suits Up for Browns

The Cowboys acquired Cooper in October 2018 in a trade with the then-Oakland Raiders for a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 27-year-old had inked a five-year contract extension with the Cowboys worth $100 million in March of 2020 and was certainly playing up to his elite-level expectations. But despite a bright future ahead, he admitted it came down to the professional side of things.
DALLAS, TX
brownsnation.com

Grading The Cleveland Browns 2022 NFL Draft Class

Another phase of the re-evaluation project that began in November has come to a close. Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns drafted 9 new players yesterday. Without a pick in the first round, fans’ anticipation centered on the #44 selection, deep in the second. But Berry pulled a fast...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Bengals' Kevin Huber: Re-ups with Cincy

Huber re-signed Monday with the Bengals on a one-year contract. Huber is back for his 14th season in Cincinnati, but he'll have to battle Drue Chrisman for the punting job throughout OTAs and training camp. The 36-year-old appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Bengals in 2021, averaging 46.4 yards per boot.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy