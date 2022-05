A Republican lawmaker in Tennessee is taking heat for claiming that he would burn books that had been banned from school libraries. The outlandish remark came during an exchange between Democratic state Rep. Ray Clemmons and Republican state Rep. Jerry Sexton, as both lawmakers debated a recently-passed bill that gives a state commission the sole authority to decide which books are appropriate for school libraries. At one point, Clemmons directly asked Sexton what he planned on doing with all the books that would be deemed objectionable.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO