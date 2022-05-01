West Ham vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Arsenal ’s top four hopes were in tatters earlier this month as three Premier League defeats on the bounce saw them lose critical ground to rivals Tottenham .

Fast forward one week and Mikel Arteta ’s men have secured wins over both Chelsea and Manchester United , while Spurs could only pick up one point from matches against Brighton and Brentford.

Champions League qualification is now back in Arsenal ’s hands and they will be confident they can get over the line in the final five games of the season.

But a trip to West Ham has not been easy for anyone over the last couple of years. With home wins over Chelsea and Liverpool already this season, David Moyes’ men always give the top sides a game. But can they mentally recover from the defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League ? And will they have more than one eye on the second leg?

Here’s all you need to know about the game.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 1 May at the London Stadium.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League . Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

Team news

Craig Dawson’s red card against Chelsea provides David Moyes with even more selection problems at centre back. Angelo Ogbonna and Issa Diop remain sidelined, but Kurt Zouma is back in the fold after returning to the team for the loss to Eintracht Frankfurt. This means Ben Johnson could feature at centre back.

Arsenal are expecting Bukayo Saka to be fit for the trip to the London Stadium despite him coming off injured in the second half of the win over Manchester United. Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey are still unavailable, but Takehiro Tomiyasu may return to the starting line-up after coming on as a late substitute last weekend.

Confirmed line-ups

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Zouma, Coufal, Cresswell, Fredericks, Lanzini, Noble(c), Fornals, Rice, Bowen, Benrahma

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Nuno Tavares, Gabriel Magalhães, Holding, Tomiyasu, Ødegaard(c), Mohamed Elneny, Xhaka, Martinelli Silva, Saka, Nketiah

Odds

West Ham - 7/2

Draw - 11/4

Arsenal - 3/4

Odds via Betfair.

Prediction

West Ham will feel a huge amount of physical and mental deflation following their Europa League semi-final first leg defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday. Arsenal will be pumped after victories over Chelsea and Manchester United. On paper, there is only one way this game is going. 0-2 Arsenal .